Court of Handball decides on the Brest vs Porto match

Following the tragic news of the passing away of the player, Alfredo Quintana, the club FC Porto (POR) have decided not to travel to Brest and play the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 match against HC Meshkov Brest (BLR).

The match was initially scheduled for 24 February 2021 and later rescheduled for 28 February 2021.

The group phase of the competition ends on 4 March 2021, no possibility for further postponement could be envisaged. The EHF Court of Handball was therefore responsible for assessing the outcome of the match and, in order to do so, disciplinary proceedings were opened against the Portuguese club.

The EHF Court of Handball considered that the club’s inability to play the match was due to an event which was beyond the reasonable control of the club and which was unpredictable and irresistible.

The panel considered that the club should be exonerated from liability for not playing the match due to the exceptional nature of the cause of the failure. However, a match result being necessary, the panel decided to apply the principle of strict liability and to consider that, although no fault could be attributed to FC Porto, the Portuguese club was unable to travel to Brest and play the match. Therefore, HC Meshkov Brest should not have to bear the consequences of this situation.

In the light of the above, the EHF Court of Handball has decided that the result of the match shall be regarded as lost for FC Porto with 0:10 goals and 0:2 points. No further sanctions are imposed on the Portuguese club.

The EHF Court of Handball also wishes to express its condolences to the club and to all those who were close to Alfredo Quintana.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within within days.