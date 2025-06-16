Court of Handball rules concerning AEK disciplinary proceedings
EHF European Cup

Court of Handball rules concerning AEK disciplinary proceedings

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
16 June 2025, 15:00

The EHF Court of Handball has issued a further decision regarding the case opened after the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 final between HC Alkaloid and AEK Athens HC, originally scheduled for 25 May 2025 in Skopje, North Macedonia, was called off.

The Court of Handball found that AEK Athens violated the club’s fundamental duty to participate in a scheduled match. The Court of Handball concluded that the refusal to play a match does not only constitute a severely unsportsmanlike behaviour towards all other opponent teams, but also leads to strict consequences outlined in the competition regulations and in the EHF List of Penalties.

As a result, the Court of Handball has imposed a fine of €20,000 on AEK Athens HC. Additionally, the club is suspended from the participation in EHF competitions for two seasons. Half of the suspension (one season) is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article Court of Handball fines Hellenic Handball Federation
EHF Flags
Next Article Court of Handball fines HC Alkaloid

Latest news

More News