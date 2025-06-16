Court of Handball rules concerning AEK disciplinary proceedings

The Court of Handball found that AEK Athens violated the club’s fundamental duty to participate in a scheduled match. The Court of Handball concluded that the refusal to play a match does not only constitute a severely unsportsmanlike behaviour towards all other opponent teams, but also leads to strict consequences outlined in the competition regulations and in the EHF List of Penalties.

As a result, the Court of Handball has imposed a fine of €20,000 on AEK Athens HC. Additionally, the club is suspended from the participation in EHF competitions for two seasons. Half of the suspension (one season) is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.