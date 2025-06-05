Court of Handball reaches first decision in HC Alkaloid vs AEK Athens case

05 June 2025, 10:00

The EHF Court of Handball has issued its first decision regarding the case opened after the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 final between HC Alkaloid and AEK Athens HC, originally scheduled for 25 May 2025 in Skopje, North Macedonia, was called off.  

The Court of Handball found that AEK was obligated to participate in the scheduled match. By refusing to do so, the club violated the relevant EHF Regulations and is therefore to be held responsible. 

The Court has decided as follows: 

The result of the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 final match, HC Alkaloid vs AEK Athens HC, is 10:0 goals and 2:0 points. 

The first leg ended with a 29:25 victory for HC Alkaloid. 

HC Alkaloid is therefore the winner of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25, including all consequences and advantages resulting from this title. 

Any appeal against the present decisions shall not have any suspensive effect. 

The decision at hand addresses only the competition-related aspects of the case. Separate disciplinary proceedings concerning refusal to play the match, related damages, and the distribution of tickets are still pending. 

AEK Athens HC may file an appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven (7) days. 

