Court of Handball fines Montpellier

The EHF Court of Handball has ruled upon a case opened against the club Montpellier HB following violations reported relating to the installation, monitoring, and functioning of the Electrical Advertising Board System (EABS).

The reports were filed following the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 match between Montpellier HB and SC Magdeburg.

The game took place on 25 October 2023 in Montpellier and the EABS was not working during the whole game due to technical reasons.

The Court of Handball found that these circumstances violate several obligations outlined in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 regulations.

Thus, the Court of Handball decided to impose a fine of €8,000 on the club. €2,000 is imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a one-year probationary period starting from the date of this decision.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.