EHF launches new media portal

The European Handball Federation is announcing the launch of the new EHF Media Portal, the go-to destination for all media representatives covering competitions and events organised by the European Handball Federation.

The EHF Media portal is a one-stop-shop for all European handball media representatives. Within the portal, you can seamlessly submit accreditation requests for EHF events, find relevant documents, media releases and media kits to enhance your coverage and stay informed about the latest in European handball and stay up-to-date with the dynamic calendar of EHF activities, ensuring you never miss a match, press conference, or key event.

How to register

The new EHF Media Portal can be accessed via mediaportal.ehf.eu.

All media representatives who have a media account in the EHF accreditation system automatically have access to the media portal and must use the same credentials.

Media representatives who do not yet have an account within the EHF accreditation system can get access by registering a media account (by clicking the button "register media").

For the company accounts, it will not be possible to access the media portal with the company account at this moment. Please create a new media account (also using a different email address) to get access to the media portal.

How to get started

Once you are logged in, a welcome page will open with instructions on how to navigate the EHF Media Portal.

On the left side of the screen, you will find a section for the accreditation requests, document hub, news section, event calendar and messenger.

For any issues with the media portal, contact us via email: mediaportal@eurohandball.com.