EHF releases integrity summary of Men’s EHF EURO 2024

Working in collaboration with Sportradar Integrity Services – the official integrity partner of the EHF – a range of integrity measures were deployed before and during the tournament to help ensure first-class, multi-faceted integrity protections would be in place across the championship.

Sportradar assessed and monitored betting patterns of all 65 matches from EHF EURO 2024 using its AI-powered Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to help detect any potential integrity issues.

Summarising the key monitoring statistics, Sportradar Integrity Services did not classify any matches suspicious in relation to betting-related match manipulation during the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “The EHF has been utilising a multifaceted approach to integrity to safeguard the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany. We are happy that no matches were deemed to be suspicious from a betting-related match manipulation perspective, highlighting that the gold standard measures, which our partner Sportradar put in place, ensured that handball fans across the world could enjoy a fair competition.”

Sportradar’s Integrity Services EVP Andreas Krannich said: “We congratulate the EHF on another successful edition of the Men’s EHF EURO. We are proud that Sportradar was able to play its part in helping to protect the competition from integrity threats through our prevention and detection services, and can verify that no betting-related integrity incidents were identified across any matches from the event.”

Sportradar also provided anti-match-fixing education to all match officials before the tournament.

The anti-match-fixing education is part of wider-ranging cooperation between the EHF and Sportradar, launched ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

Together with the use of UFDS to monitor all EHF events, it is a crucial pillar of the EHF’s association with Sportradar.