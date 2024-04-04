EHF and SELECT extend national team ball and resin contract to 2028

EHF and its long-term partner SELECT Sport have agreed a continuation of their contract for the supply of both official match balls and resin for its top national team events, including the EHF EURO and youth tournaments.

The deal has been extended for another four years, from 2025 until 2028. The contract renewal was signed on the fringes of the EHF Conference for Secretaries General, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark on 20 and 21 March.

SELECT has been the official EHF ball supplier since 2016, and the official resin supplier since 2022. The agreement includes a supply of top of the range Ultimate handball for the federation’s elite competitions: EHF EURO, youth national team events, masters and wheelchair handball tournaments.

The company’s Profcare resin product will be supplied to all teams participating in EHF EURO and top youth events. Profcare resin is specifically designed for SELECT handballs and used by national teams and top clubs worldwide. The allergy-friendly resin provides an excellent grip.

The agreement will see SELECT continue to produce a new ball design for each of the EHF EURO competitions, with its latest design for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 released earlier this week.

SELECT CEO Peter Knap, EHF President Michael Wiederer, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner

[photo by Dejan Obretkovic]

SELECT supplies the most technologically advanced handball on the market – the Ultimate iBall – with an in-built chip, which enables the tracking of the ball in real-time.

As part of the agreement, SELECT balls will continue to be used across the EHF’s grassroots activities Europe-wide, while supporting the EHF’s Master Plan activities in member federations.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are thrilled to prolong the cooperation with our long-standing partner SELECT. Together with the Danish brand we are providing Europe’s best players with the best handball on offer. Additionally, with the iBall at all EHF EURO matches, we continue to provide teams and fans unprecedented insights into the game."

Peter Knap, SELECT CEO, said: “It is with great pleasure SELECT and EHF have agreed to prolong our strong ball sponsorship cooperation until the end of 2028. SELECT has delivered the match balls to EHF since 2016, and during this period we have together developed top quality handballs for the biggest events within the handball game. SELECT is committed to continue developing the best handballs and further participate in making handball one of the most exciting sports.”

Main image © Hungarian Handball Federation