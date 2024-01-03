Tickets for the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg go on sale

143 days ahead of the first match at the EHF Finals Men 2024 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, tickets for the much anticipated season finale of the EHF European League on 25/26 May go on sale.



The tickets will be available as of 3 January 2024, 11:00 hrs CET and can be purchased via the arena’s ticket shop. Tickets are offered in four different categories, including a premium one, and start at €70.



More information: https://ehfel.eurohandball.com/men/2023-24/ehf-finals-2024/ticketing/ticket-sale-2024/



VIP options offering the best seats in the arena and high-class hospitality are also available and can be booked directly at https://ehfel.eurohandball.com/men/2023-24/ehf-finals-2024/vip-hospitality/.



All tickets are valid for both matchdays, covering the two semi-finals on Saturday as well as the match for third place and the final on Sunday.



It is the first time that a European club handball competition final event will be played in Hamburg when the EHF Finals Men come to town.



However, the Barclays Arena with a capacity of more than 12,000 seats has a rich history in hosting national and international top-class handball events, including one of the two main round groups of the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany (10-28 January 2024).



David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, comments: "Anticipation is high as we eagerly await the first edition of the EHF Finals Men at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg. We take immense joy in hosting this top-class handball event, promising an exciting weekend with intense matches. It is the first time that the EHF Finals Men are being played in a 12,000-plus-capacity arena and we cannot wait to welcome fans from all over Europe as well as the local handball community to Hamburg."



Szlezak continues: “Playing the EHF Finals Men in a neutral venue is new territory for us but together with the experienced Barclays Arena and the support from the City of Hamburg we aim to set new standards in the development of the EHF European League.”



16 teams vie for a spot in Hamburg



The EHF European League Men 2023/24 has currently reached the main round with 16 teams left in the competition, divided in four groups of four teams, vying for a spot at the EHF Finals Men.



Those 16 teams include former EHF FINAL4 participants HBC Nantes, Romanian powerhouse Dinamo Bucuresti as well as the four German clubs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Füchse Berlin, the latter being the current title holders.



Four more rounds in the main round are being played in February and early March. The first ranked team of each group qualifies directly for the quarter-finals in late April, the teams ranked second and third play the play-offs in late March and early April for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals.



The EHF Finals Men 2024 throw-off on 25 May when the semi-finals will be played. The final and the match for third place are scheduled for 26 May 2024. The exact throw-off times will be released in due course.



For up-to-date news and the latest standings visit https://ehfel.eurohandball.com/men/2023-24/.