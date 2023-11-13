EHF Marketing introduces 'DARE TO RISE' Impact Contest for start-ups

Through the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest, EHF Marketing aims to create a space for pioneers to shape the future of EHF Champions League competitions. The contest offers a platform for tech start-ups, sustainability enthusiasts, creative entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their capabilities in three distinct challenges and finally around the EHF FINAL4s 2024.

The contest is inviting companies to create products and solutions addressing challenges faced by the contemporary handball world, including new technology and sustainability. The winning ideas will be developed into prototypes for potential implementation in the current or future EHF Champions League seasons.

In the Innovation Challenge, EHF Marketing is on the lookout for projects related to media production, content creation, fan engagement, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, among other emerging technologies.

The Environmental & Social (ESG) Challenge is in search of initiatives and ideas that actively contribute to the environment or society, aligning with the EHF's commitment to positive change.

Lastly, the Wildcard Challenge is a platform for creative and unconventional thinking. Innovators with ideas that could add unique and valuable elements to playing halls across Europe are encouraged to submit them as part of the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest.