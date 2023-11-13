EHF Marketing introduces 'DARE TO RISE' Impact Contest for start-ups
Through the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest, EHF Marketing aims to create a space for pioneers to shape the future of EHF Champions League competitions. The contest offers a platform for tech start-ups, sustainability enthusiasts, creative entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their capabilities in three distinct challenges and finally around the EHF FINAL4s 2024.
The contest is inviting companies to create products and solutions addressing challenges faced by the contemporary handball world, including new technology and sustainability. The winning ideas will be developed into prototypes for potential implementation in the current or future EHF Champions League seasons.
In the Innovation Challenge, EHF Marketing is on the lookout for projects related to media production, content creation, fan engagement, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, among other emerging technologies.
The Environmental & Social (ESG) Challenge is in search of initiatives and ideas that actively contribute to the environment or society, aligning with the EHF's commitment to positive change.
Lastly, the Wildcard Challenge is a platform for creative and unconventional thinking. Innovators with ideas that could add unique and valuable elements to playing halls across Europe are encouraged to submit them as part of the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest.
"With the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest, we create a business competition to focus on important and emerging topics, but at the same time evolving handball's legacy, creating something new that resonates with our enduring commitment to excellence and positive impact," says Nina Kernmayer, Assistant Managing Director of EHF Marketing.
Nine applications will be shortlisted after the initial phase, advancing to the contest play-offs.
The contest play-offs will define the final three candidates. These finalists will gain access to the EHF FINAL4s in Cologne & Budapest, with their ideas showcased at the pinnacle events of European club handball.
They will also have the opportunity to present their projects at the European Handball Talks, an official side event of the EHF FINAL4 Business Weekend 2024 in Cologne.
For more information, contest details, and registration, please visit DARE TO RISE Impact Contest on eurohandball.com.
Join this extraordinary journey to redefine European club handball and make an impact that will resonate far beyond the arena!