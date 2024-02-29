Anastacia to take the stage at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024

Every season, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League culminates with an intense weekend filled with handball spectacle, as the strongest clubs in Europe fight for the highly desired trophy and for a chance to remain in the history books. This year, the intensity of the final event will increase with the appearance of a star performer.

American singer and songwriter Anastacia joins the pinnacle event in European men’s club handball, adding even more enthusiasm to one of the most anticipated events in the sport. Fans will get to enjoy some of the artist’s most popular songs, including her single “Best Days”, on both 8 and 9 June.

Anastacia will give a small concert at the exclusive VIP event of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, the Cologne Handball Night, on 8 June. On Sunday, the thrill of the final day will be highlighted by another performance, as Anastacia will take the stage before and after the final match.

Here is what the artist says about the event:

“I’m beyond excited to be part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024. As music and sports create a very strong synergy, I am looking forward to performing my single 'Best Days', which stands in alignment with the prestige and intensity of this event. I can’t wait to be part of the electrifying atmosphere in LANXESS arena on 8/9 June.”

This is not the first time Anastacia takes part in a handball event at this level. Back in 2019, the pop star offered a live performance at the opening show of the Women’s EHF FINAL4 in Budapest and gave a warm welcome to all the participants ahead of one of the most intense weekends of the season.

Photo: Marcel Brell