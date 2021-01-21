Court of Handball fines Saracevic

The EHF Court of Handball has released a decision following a disciplinary procedure against Zlatko Saracevic, official B of the club HC Podravka Vegeta.

Saracevic lost his temper after the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 – Group Phase match: HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs. SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU).

After the end of the match, Saracevic went to the judge’s table and expressed his discontent in an unsportsmanlike manner.

The Court considers such conduct as improper and violating the principles of fair play and sportsmanlike behaviour.

Consequently, a fine of €750 is imposed on Zlatko Saracevic.

An appeal may be filed within seven days with the Court of Appeal.