In January 2025, Vipers withdrew from the EHF Champions League Women due to bankruptcy. A decision concerning the competition aspects was issued shortly afterwards by the court.

As a further consequence, the EHF Court of Handball has now decided that a fine of €25,000 is imposed on Vipers Kristiansand due to the withdrawal. Additionally, the club is excluded from participating in any EHF club competitions, including qualification, for two seasons, and the club is responsible for the reimbursement of potential damages arising from this issue.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.