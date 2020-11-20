Court of Handball fines Zvezda coach

The Court of Handball has reached a decision in the case opened against the official A of HC Zvezda (RUS), Alexey Gumyanov, following the EHF European League Women 2020/21 Qualification Round 3 match against Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP).

The coach adopted an improper behaviour towards the EHF officials during the match, contravening to the principles of fair play and sportsmanship defined in particular in the Code of Conduct and the regulations of the competition.

A fine of €500 is therefore imposed on the coach.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.