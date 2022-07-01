Court of Handball rejects Russian claims

The decision meant that all Russian and Belarusian clubs were suspended from participation in all EHF activities until further notice.

The EHF Court of Handball has now decided to reject the protests filed by the Russian Handball Federation and the club CSKA.

The decision of the EHF Executive Committee is therefore upheld and remains in force. The federation and the club are suspended from all EHF activities until further notice.

The panel recognised that the suspension of the federation’s membership may represent a significant detriment, however, when weighed against the general interest and personal integrity of all parties involved in EHF activities, the EHF Court of Handball concurred that the suspension of the federation from all EHF activities was a proportionate decision from the perspective of the overall image of handball.

Overall, considering the extremely grave violation of the national government of Russia and in order to safeguard the general interest of all stakeholders involved in the EHF activities, the panel considers that, to date there are no further new factual elements enabling the EHF Court of Handball to cancel the challenged decision.

An appeal may be filed before the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.