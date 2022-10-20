Court of Handball sanctions Gjekstad

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against Ole Gustav Gjekstad, Vipers Kristiansand coach, with regard to his behaviour after the final whistle of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR), which took place in Erd, on 15 October 2022.

The court concluded that the coach displayed improper and inappropriate conduct towards the EHF referees after the match, deserving further sanctions. Indeed, as official A of the Club, Ole Gustav Gejkstad had the obligation to enforce the principles of fair play and sportsmanship towards the EHF officials, notably by adopting and displaying a courteous and respectful behaviour towards them at all times.

Therefore, Ole Gustav Gjekstad shall pay a fine of €1,000 (one thousand Euro) for his improper behaviour towards the EHF officials after the match.

An appeal may be filed within seven days.