17:48

That's it for the live blog today. The DELO EHF Champions League was back with a bang this weekend and we'll be back with more fun on Wednesday as Vipers Kristiansand take on Rostov-Don. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

17:39

While one unbeaten record came to an end today, another remained well and truly in-tact as Györ made light work of Valcea in Romania. All but one court player got on the scoresheet for Györ, Veronica Kristiansen led all scorers with nine, as they won 37:20 and go clear at the top of group B!

17:30 | RESULT - Metz Handball 27:26 Rostov-Don

With the scores tied heading into the final minute, Metz execute a well-worked play to give Astrid N'gouan a shot on goal. She makes no mistake and gives Metz the lead. Rostov cannot get a shot off before the buzzer and it's a victory for the home side!

Rostov-Don's unbeaten record in this season's competition finally comes to an end and the result really blows group A wide open.

17:22

Metz have been incredible in defence and all of a sudden they have their groove in attack again. A 5:1 run gives them a 24:23 lead and it's time for Per Johansson to call a timeout with four minutes remaining.

17:17

Saves like the one below have been tough to come by in this game, despite the relatively low score - caused largely by strong defence and some wild shooting.

We're into the final eight minutes and Rostov still have their noses in front, 23:21.

17:09

Orlane Kanor Brings a dry spell lasting almost 10-minutes to an end for Metz and they add another immediately. In that time, however, they've fallen behind and Rostov hold a 21:19 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

16:59

Unlike the first half, Rostov are switched on right from the start of the second and after seven minutes have turned the game around to lead 19:17.

Emmanuel Mayonnade takes a timeout to try set things straight is not a happy man.

16:42

In the other game on right now, Györ lead Valcea 19:12 at the break. Veronica Kristiansen's seven goals and 11 saves (48%) from Silje Solberg paving the way for the reigning champions' dominance.

16:37 | HALF-TIME - Metz Handball 14:13 Rostov-Don

A late push from Rostov gives them something to work with as they head into the dressing rooms. Overall, Metz have looked the stronger side but they will have to step up their game again in the second half if they're to inflict a first defeat of the season on their guests.

Meline Nocandy's four goals from as many shots is the standout performance so far in a game which is still waiting for a player or team to really grab it by the scruff of the neck.

16:27

Nocandy and Kanor making the difference so far as three goals each from the Metz duo have put them into an 11:9 lead after 22 minutes. Neither side looking in top form just yet.

Meanwhile, Györ are making light work of their afternoon so far, leading Valcea 14:7.

16:15

Rostov are a bit late to the party but beginning to play their part. A pair of Anna Vyakhireva goals helping them to draw level with Metz - 6:6 after 12 minutes.

16:07

Excellent start to the contest for Metz as they race into a 4:0 lead with Rostov finally getting on the scoreboard just before the five-minute mark.

Regardless of what happens today, many people will be tuning in to see if one woman in particular plays.

15:53

Metz Handball vs Rostov-Don will be the focus of the blog for the rest of the afternoon and it should be a cracking game. P.S. it's live on EHFTV.

Rostov, one of the three undefeated teams in the competition, lead the group standings, with six wins and one draw in seven games

Metz are unbeaten in their last 22 home games, winning 20 and drawing two. Their last loss on their court came in February 2017

French playmaker Grace Zaadi will make her comeback in Metz Arena, after leaving the French side for Rostov following 10 seasons

provided that Team Esbjerg and Bietigheim lose this round, Rostov-Don will progress to the next phase of the competition with a win

the Russian side are on a five-game winning streak – only four games shy of their best-ever run in the DELO EHF Champions League, set between October 2015 and February 2016

Metz won seven of 10 previous games between the two teams, including all five played on their home court

15:49

Here's the brilliant final save mentioned earlier which saved a point for Krim.

15:45

Two games coming up at 16:00, first we'll look at SCM Ramnicu Valcea taking on the unbeaten Györi Audi ETO KC