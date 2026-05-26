Where to watch the Winamax EHF Finals 2026

Where to watch the Winamax EHF Finals 2026

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European Handball Federation
26 May 2026, 12:00

The Winamax EHF Finals 2026 is going to serve up four action-packed matches with non-stop excitement from the first whistle of the semi-finals to the last seconds of the final. Thanks to the extensive coverage from the EHF and our official broadcasters, you will not miss a second of the action from the Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend, 30 and 31 May.

Here is your complete guide on where to watch the culmination of the EHF European League Men 2025/26.

The action starts on Saturday 30 May, as Montpellier Handball face THW Kiel in the first semi-final at 12:30 CEST, followed by the all-German clash between MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the second semi-final at 15:30 CEST.

The 3/4 placement match will throw off a thrilling Sunday, on 31 May at 15:00 CEST, with the 2025/26 champions to be decided in the final at 18:00 CEST.

WATCH LIVE

The final weekend showdown will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) and at selected broadcasters around the world.

ARG — Team Brutus Handball

AUT — DAZN

AUT — DYN

AUT — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

BIH — Arena Sport

BRA — Xsports

CRO — Arena Sport

CAN — DAZN

CZE — AMC

DEN — Viaplay

DEN — PlutoTV

ESP — DAZN

FAR — Viaplay

FIN — Viaplay

FRA — Eurosport

GEO — Silknet

GER — DAZN

GER — DYN

GER — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

HUN — AMC

ISR — Charlton

ITA — PallamanoTV

ISL — Livey

JPN — DAZN

KOS — Arena Sport

MKD — MKRTV

MNE — Arena Sport

NED — Ziggo

NOR — Viaplay

NOR — TV2

POL — Eurosport

ROU — Prima Sport

ROU — Digi Sport

SRB — Arena Sport

SLO — Arena Sport

SUI — DAZN

SUI — DYN

SUI — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

SVK — AMC

SWE — PlutoTV

TUR — TRT

WORLD – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply
**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel 

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ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt UH14912 UH

CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With excitement taking over the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, make sure you keep up with all the news and best moments while having your say. Like, comment and share the highlights of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 and show support for your favourite teams and players on the EHF European League pages — Facebook, Instagram and X.

Make sure you also tune in to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account to watch more unmissable content!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Read all about the final weekend on the official EHF European League website and check out the latest news, features, previews and reviews to stay on top of the action. Follow your favourite teams and players closely and read their comments after the games.

The live blog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is your go-to place for extensive coverage of the event, on and off the court.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff; feature photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

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