CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With excitement taking over the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, make sure you keep up with all the news and best moments while having your say. Like, comment and share the highlights of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 and show support for your favourite teams and players on the EHF European League pages — Facebook, Instagram and X.

Make sure you also tune in to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account to watch more unmissable content!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Read all about the final weekend on the official EHF European League website and check out the latest news, features, previews and reviews to stay on top of the action. Follow your favourite teams and players closely and read their comments after the games.

The live blog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is your go-to place for extensive coverage of the event, on and off the court.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff; feature photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff