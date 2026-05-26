The action starts on Saturday 30 May, as Montpellier Handball face THW Kiel in the first semi-final at 12:30 CEST, followed by the all-German clash between MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the second semi-final at 15:30 CEST.
The 3/4 placement match will throw off a thrilling Sunday, on 31 May at 15:00 CEST, with the 2025/26 champions to be decided in the final at 18:00 CEST.
WATCH LIVE
The final weekend showdown will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) and at selected broadcasters around the world.
ARG — Team Brutus Handball
AUT — DAZN
AUT — DYN
AUT — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
BIH — Arena Sport
BRA — Xsports
CRO — Arena Sport
CAN — DAZN
CZE — AMC
DEN — Viaplay
DEN — PlutoTV
ESP — DAZN
FAR — Viaplay
FIN — Viaplay
FRA — Eurosport
GEO — Silknet
GER — DAZN
GER — DYN
GER — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
HUN — AMC
ISR — Charlton
ITA — PallamanoTV
ISL — Livey
JPN — DAZN
KOS — Arena Sport
MKD — MKRTV
MNE — Arena Sport
NED — Ziggo
NOR — Viaplay
NOR — TV2
POL — Eurosport
ROU — Prima Sport
ROU — Digi Sport
SRB — Arena Sport
SLO — Arena Sport
SUI — DAZN
SUI — DYN
SUI — DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
SVK — AMC
SWE — PlutoTV
TUR — TRT
WORLD – EHFTV*
*Geo-restrictions may apply
**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel