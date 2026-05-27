eurohandball.com: And you saved the crucial shot in the penalty shootout...

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: Yes, but if I had saved more shots in the first leg in Croatia, we might not have needed to go through the penalty shootout at home. If it comes to elimination matches, it is all about experience, and in the shootout we were experienced enough to know when it counts.

eurohandball.com: How would you describe your first season in Kiel, which started with a long-term injury break after you tore your ACL last March?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: When we look upon our results in all the other competitions, you cannot be satisfied. But now, we are in Hamburg, we can win a trophy. Personally, I managed to come back, to return on the court. Of course, when you cannot train or play right at your start at a new club, it is not easy with a new country, a new club, new teammates, a new language. This was really challenging. But I am proud of myself and my family — how we managed to integrate and adapt. Now, my next hope is to reach the same level which I had before my injury, as it is not easy to find the same rhythm as before. I truly hope for this trophy in Hamburg and that me and the team play better next season.