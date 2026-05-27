Pérez de Vargas: “In elimination matches you need to deliver”

Pérez de Vargas: “In elimination matches you need to deliver”

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
27 May 2026, 11:00

At the age of 34, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas opened a new chapter of his book of life: After spending almost his entire career at Barça, a period which included the taking of five EHF Champions League trophies and 11 Spanish championships, the goalkeeper moved to German side THW Kiel.

But four months before he left Barcelona, he tore his ACL, meaning he missed the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 with Barça and his start at Kiel. The two-time EHF EURO champion played his first match for THW in November 2025.

Since then, Pérez de Vargas has formed one of the best goalkeeper duos in the world of club handball together with Andreas Wolff. Both were key in Kiel’s ticket to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg, saving one penalty each in the shootout needed to decide the winners of the quarter-final against RK Nexe. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 18 11 25 1251508

In Hamburg, Pérez de Vargas aims for his first trophy with his new club, with which he signed until 2029. In the same semi-final composition as the EHF European League last year, THW will lock horns with Montpellier Handball.

Before the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, the Spaniard talks about his challenging first season at Kiel, his cooperation with Wolff and Kiel’s ambitions and expectations in general.

eurohandball.com: Looking back on the 2025/26 season of the EHF European League, how do you rate Kiel’s performances?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: The European League is definitely our best competition this season, as we play much more consistent. Right in the group matches and the main round, we faced top opponents such as Montpellier, Irun and Flensburg — and won all matches against them. Then, in the quarter-finals against RK Nexe we were lucky to proceed. But we made it to Hamburg — this was one of our goals. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 05 05 26 0332496 Sascha Klahn

eurohandball.com: And you saved the crucial shot in the penalty shootout...

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: Yes, but if I had saved more shots in the first leg in Croatia, we might not have needed to go through the penalty shootout at home. If it comes to elimination matches, it is all about experience, and in the shootout we were experienced enough to know when it counts.

eurohandball.com: How would you describe your first season in Kiel, which started with a long-term injury break after you tore your ACL last March?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: When we look upon our results in all the other competitions, you cannot be satisfied. But now, we are in Hamburg, we can win a trophy. Personally, I managed to come back, to return on the court. Of course, when you cannot train or play right at your start at a new club, it is not easy with a new country, a new club, new teammates, a new language. This was really challenging. But I am proud of myself and my family — how we managed to integrate and adapt. Now, my next hope is to reach the same level which I had before my injury, as it is not easy to find the same rhythm as before. I truly hope for this trophy in Hamburg and that me and the team play better next season.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 18 11 25 1251556

eurohandball.com: You share the position between the posts with another world-class goalkeeper, Andreas Wolff. How does this cooperation work?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: It is easy, as we are at the same stage of our career. We both know what we have to do to help the team. Having so many matches in the different competitions, you need to have two strong goalkeepers. In the beginning, it was a weird situation, as Andi needed to play almost 60 minutes in all matches. Then, at the EHF EURO 2026, he was awarded best goalkeeper and I came back. From that moment on, we shared the job, and we are still working to find our common rhythm. In this respect, we profit from the good work of our goalkeeper coach Mattias Andersson. Both of us, Andi and me, hope that we can deliver in Hamburg, no matter who is in the goal.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Irun IMG 8751
Irun IMG 9328

eurohandball.com: When you look at the composition of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, is it strange that the same four teams that fought for the trophy in 2025 made it to Hamburg again?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: No! Look at the squads of those teams: All of them could play Champions League, so I am not surprised on that fact. Of course, other teams have outstanding players too, but not in this depth. Having three of four participants, the German Bundesliga again proved that it is the strongest league in the world. Montpellier did not play their best season in France, but still they are really hard to beat. And when you look at the quarter-finals, you saw how close Hannover-Burgdorf, Nexe and Porto were to the EHF Finals. Those seven teams were the main contenders from the start, so it is no coincidence.

eurohandball.com: Kiel beat Montpellier twice in the group phase. Now, and like last year, you duel again in the semi-final. Do those results have an impact now?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: Of course, you gain confidence when you beat a team like Montpellier, but now we will have a completely different game compared to the group phase. It is a match for a final. You have to be on 100 per cent exactly in this moment. In elimination matches you need to deliver. It makes no sense to look back on previous results.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260428 RK NEXE THW KIEL (25)

eurohandball.com: If THW Kiel win the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, it would be your first title with your new club. Would it be something special after so many trophies with Barça?

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas: I am very lucky to be part of such successful teams like Barça or the Spanish national team, winning trophies in the Champions League or medals at the European or World Championships. Now I play for Kiel — for me, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am really looking forward to lifting my first trophy with THW. And if we win in Hamburg, it is not only the trophy, but the fact that we might be closer to a spot in the Champions League next season, which is always the main goal in Kiel, as the expectations are always high. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 05 05 26 0332597

Photos © Sascha Klahn, Haimar Marcos/IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, RK Nexe

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article Court of Handball fines Croatian Handball Federation
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg SP7 3786 SPS
Next Article Magdeburg's "day to make history"

Latest news

More News