Croatia had to be patient to break down the Czech Republic, who fought from the first minute to the last, to qualify for Euro 2022 where they will try to improve on their bronze from Euro 2020.

Nine goals from Valentina Blazevic and 20 saves from goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic helped Nenad Sostaric’s team, while the Czech Republic keeper Petra Kudlackova, was nearly as impressive with 15 stops.

GROUP 4:

Croatia vs Czech Republic 33:30 (13:14)

Croatia needed to win their last qualifier to clinch a berth at EURO 2022 after the Czech Republic beat Olympic champions France 31:30 in round five

as the Czechs remain on two points neither they nor Ukraine can pass Croatia no matter what happens in their postponed matches from March

missing key players such as goalkeeper Tea Pijevic, captain Katarina Jezic and back Larissa Kalaus was a tough setback for the hosts in a match where the lead changed regularly until the 45 th minute

minute boosted by 20 goals from “triple K” - Iveta Koresova, Sara Kovarova and Jana Knedlikova - the Czechs led at the break

the Czech Republic led at 18:17, but from then on it was all Croatia who led all the way to the finish

Sometimes the basics are king: simple switch, jump shot and boom!



🇨🇿 will be happy with the first 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/l42IjhMCVH — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 24, 2022

More than a one-hit wonder?

Croatia were the big sensations of EHF EURO 2020, when they defeated hosts Denmark in the bronze medal match to secure their biggest success.

Now Nenad Sostaric’s team have reached their 10th consecutive final tournament. Hit hard by injuries and Covid, the Croats finished a disappointing 18th at the 2021 World Championship - now in 2022, they want to prove that they are more than a one-hit wonder.