CSKA ease past Valcea for first home win

Each game in the DELO EHF Champions League is a new milestone for CSKA.

After playing their first ever match in the competition (27:27 against Györ) two weeks ago and claiming their first win (25:22 at Buducnost) last week, the Russian side celebrated their maiden home victory on Saturday, 30:20 against SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 30:20 (14:11)

Valcea led three times by one goal early in the match before CSKA seized the initiative

Elena Mikhaylichenko scored six of her nine goals in the first half, helping her team to a 14:11 lead

CSKA’s advantage reached double digits in the 53rd minute (26:16) before they got to the 30-goal mark for the first time in the CL

the Russian team claimed their second straight victory and now have five points from three games, while Valcea remain on zero

CSKA next travel to the other debutants, Dortmund, while Valcea host Podravka in round 4

Mikhaylichenko does it again

At just 19, the rising star of Russian handball has made impressive first steps in the DELO EHF Champions League. Elena Mikhaylichenko has been particularly strong in home games, scoring seven in the opening match against title holders Györ and nine (from nine attempts) on Saturday.