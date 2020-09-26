Smits hands Dortmund maiden win in Croatia

After two straight defeats in their maiden DELO EHF Champions League campaign, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund have claimed their first win in the competition.

In an exciting clash, the German side beat HC Podravka Vegeta by a single goal, 26:25, in Croatia on Saturday.

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 25:26 (14:15)

Dortmund’s Inger Smits scored the last goal of the match with over two minutes left on the clock

the German team led for most of the game, with 18:15 in minute 37 their biggest advantage

Dortmund’s best scorer, Alina Grijseels, scored six of her seven goals in the first half

Podravka suffered their second straight defeat; both teams are now level on two points

In two weeks’ time, Dortmund host fellow debutants CSKA, while Podravka travel to Valcea

Team performance gives Dortmund the edge

Podravka mostly relied on individual performances, as Yulia Dumanska shone with her 14 saves and Lampri Tsakalou became top scorer of the match with eight goals. However, Dortmund were somewhat better in defence, and their solid team performance was crucial for their eagerly awaited first victory.