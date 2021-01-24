CSKA ease past Valcea

After recent wins against Podravka and Buducnost, SCM Ramnicu Valcea had hoped to snatch some points at home at CSKA.

However, the Russian side proved too strong for them and claimed a well-deserved victory, 34:24.

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs CSKA (RUS) 24:34 (9:17)

CSKA claimed their third straight win and overtook Brest to take the second position in the group with 17 points

Valcea remained on four points and sank to seventh place

the Romanian team were in lead just once, when Mireya Gonzalez made the score 4:3 in the ninth minute

CSKA’s goalkeeper Anna Sedoykina helped her team with ten saves

Sudakova’s attacking impact

While Ekaterina Ilina had been CSKA’s top scorer in two previous matches, now it was Marina Sudakova’s turn to lead the way in attack.

Netting seven times, she finished the game as its top scorer and thus contributed to CSKA’s commanding victory.