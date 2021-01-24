Valcea CSKA8
EHF Champions League

CSKA ease past Valcea

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev24 January 2021, 17:45

After recent wins against Podravka and Buducnost, SCM Ramnicu Valcea had hoped to snatch some points at home at CSKA.

However, the Russian side proved too strong for them and claimed a well-deserved victory, 34:24.

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs CSKA (RUS) 24:34 (9:17)

  • CSKA claimed their third straight win and overtook Brest to take the second position in the group with 17 points
  • Valcea remained on four points and sank to seventh place
  • the Romanian team were in lead just once, when Mireya Gonzalez made the score 4:3 in the ninth minute
  • CSKA’s goalkeeper Anna Sedoykina helped her team with ten saves

Sudakova’s attacking impact

While Ekaterina Ilina had been CSKA’s top scorer in two previous matches, now it was Marina Sudakova’s turn to lead the way in attack.

Netting seven times, she finished the game as its top scorer and thus contributed to CSKA’s commanding victory.

I want to give a big applause to my team. There were many good things today and I want to continue this way. Today was a very good performance for my team.
Jan Leslie
Head Coach, CSKA Moscow
