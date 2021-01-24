Metz overcome four-goal deficit to remain undefeated for four seasons

After a first leg which saw FTC take the two points at home on Wednesday, thanks to a 32:30 win, Metz hosted the return leg this afternoon.

Both teams had the opportunity to move closer to group leader Rostov if they were to win, as Metz and FTC were level in second place of the group with 12 points, with the Russian side counting 15 points.

But FTC’s mission for the two points was a tough one, as the Hungarian side was the last one to win in Metz, exactly four years ago.

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 30:29 (14:17)

• Powered by their left-handed trio made of Katrin Klujber, Anett Kovacs and Angela Malestein, who scored a combined nine goals, FTC powered through the last twenty minutes of the first half.

• Metz had taken the best start, taking an early three-goal lead, but did not manage to retain their advantage, in part due to their goalkeepers’ inability to make a difference.

• Metz came back within one after the break, making the score even in the last ten minutes, but waited until a last-second goal by Tjasa Stanko to take the lead on the scoreboard

• Both teams won on their home court, after FTC took the points on Wednesday

• Metz are now second of the group, one point behind leader Rostov and two points ahead of FTC

Metz undefeated at home in four years

Rostov, Györ, CSM Bucarest, Kristiansand: They all tried but all failed in the last seasons. But what did they try? To get the two points in Metz. The French side did not concede any defeat on home soil since FTC came home victorious on the 28th January 2017, almost four seasons ago. Tonight, the Hungarian side almost made it, as it was leading by four in the middle of the second-half. Maybe did the girls actually think they were going to break the spell. But goalkeeper Hatadou Sako and a last seven-meter goal by Tjasa Stanko allowed Metz to remain unbeaten.