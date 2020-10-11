CSKA go to top of group B after stunning comeback

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs CSKA Moscow (RUS) 28:29 (15:11)

Similar to Rostov-Don, fellow Russian side CSKA Moscow also won by one goal in Germany on Sunday. BV Borussia 09 Dortmund started the game very well and led throughout most of the game, yet CSKA’s late effort gave them two points and the first position in group B.

Dortmund shocked CSKA in the opening minutes, taking a 10:3 lead by the 12 th minute

minute Alina Grijseels scored seven goals in that opening phase, and she became the top scorer of the match with ten goals

then the Russian team somewhat improved, cutting the deficit to four goals (15:11) at half-time

midway through the second half, the German side again had a comfortable seven-goal cushion, 24:17, yet they scored only four goals in the last 16 minutes

CSKA claimed their third straight victory and are top of group B with seven points; Dortmund remain on two points

CSKA helped by Sudakova’s late effort

While Ekaterina Ilina became CSKA’s best scorer in the match with eight goals, Marina Sudakova’s late effort is definitely worth mentioning. The 31-year-old right wing, who joined Moscow from Rostov in summer, scored two of her team’s last three goals – including the winner in the last second.