FTC shock Esbjerg to make superb comeback

In their first game after 21 days in the DELO EHF Champions League, FTC overcame all odds to earn their first win of the season, 24:21, against Team Esbjerg.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 21:24 (13:9)

missing key players like Emily Bölk, Katrin Klujber or Noémi Háfra, FTC led in the first five minutes, but seemed to falter as the game progressed, with Esbjerg taking a 13:9 lead at the break

powered by centre back Anikó Kovacsics and right wing Nadine Schatzl, the guests started the second half with a 10:4 run, to take the lead back, 19:17, with 13 minutes to go

Esbjerg’s woes in attack were exploited by FTC, despite Danish goalkeeper Rikke Poulsen saving 16 shots for a superb 41 per cent saving efficiency

The Danish side lost their second home game in a row, throwing their chances for the first two places into disarray

FTC now tie Esbjerg in the standings, as the two teams share the fifth and sixth places

Vintage second half lifts FTC

Traveling with a makeshift squad, completed with 18-year old rookies, FTC looked to stand no chance against Esbjerg and the first half followed the expected scenario. Yet a 15:8 turnaround in the second part brought one of the biggest surprises since the start of the season, as Hungarian duo Anikó Kovacsics and Nadine Schatzl ran riot in the second half, scoring eight of FTC’s 15 goals.