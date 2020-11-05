CSKA’s Heindahl expects no gifts from her Odense friends

eurohandball.com: You had two spells at Odense. What are your memories about each of them?

Kathrine Heindahl: Ten years ago, I signed my first senior contract at Odense. Being a professional was new to me, and the team was bottom of the Danish league. In 2017, many things had changed. It was already a big project and we finished in the top three of the league each year. So, it was a different setup, bigger expectations and more pressure. I had two really different spells at the club, yet both had an effect on who I am today. My family lives on the island of Funen, so I was happy to return to Odense in 2017 after spending six years in Jutland.

eurohandball.com: Why did you decide to move to CSKA before the current season?

Kathrine Heindahl: I enjoy new challenges and need to challenge myself to keep a high motivation. Since I was a little girl, even before becoming a professional, I had been dreaming of moving abroad for some period. I always wanted an adventure and now felt that it was the right time. As a person, I felt strong and ready for it. CSKA contacted me, and since Jan Leslie was there, I didn’t hesitate for a long time before signing a contract.

eurohandball.com: Did Leslie play a key role in your decision?

Kathrine Heindahl: He was a really big factor. As a young player, I worked with him at Randers and I liked his way of coaching, his tactics and strategy. I always knew that I would really like to work with him again if I got a chance. So, Jan was a huge part of my decision. Before I arrived in Moscow, I didn’t know much about Russia, beside their national team. I knew that many questions would arise, and to make things easier, it is important to have such people around like Jan or Sabina Jacobsen, who was also my teammate at Randers years ago.