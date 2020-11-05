Job vacancy: Referee Programme Coordinator

The European Handball Federation is strengthening its Officiating Business Unit. Join us on this exciting journey as we deliver top class sporting events!

Reporting directly to the Chief Sports Officer (CSO), the Referee Programme Coordinator will be responsible for the synchronization of the officiating activities. This includes referee education, development of the officiating branch together with the experts, performance evaluation, organisation of meetings, as well as other tasks as depicted in the attached detailed job description.

Key duties and responsibilities

Work with the Competitions Commission (CC), Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC), and the CSO on the officiating programme (recruitment, training, education, retention)

Serve as a liaison to the referees by being the first point of contact; investigate and address any concerns or questions

Communicate and engage with other departments where necessary to ensure that consistent and effective teaching is utilised in the officiating educational program

Assume responsibility for projects as designated by the CSO

Attend and participate in seminars and meetings as requested by the CSO

Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite

Fluency in written and spoken English

Ability to balance multiple tasks, work quickly, and under pressure

Interpersonal skills

Experience

Office and organizing experience

Knowledge of handball

Referee at the top level

Use of tracking and analysis tools

Desirable

Fluency in German

Making an application

For more information or to apply for the position of ‘Referee Programme Coordinator’ send your current CV and a cover letter explaining why you would like to work in this specialist area of the handball sport and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: bewerbung@eurohandball.com.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks. The starting (negotiable) gross salary is EUR 35.000 per annum.

REFEREE PROGRAMME COORDINATOR

DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION

The Referee Programme Coordinator is responsible for the following areas:

Education:

Top Referees

Chief Referees

Delegates and Officials

Young Referees

Young Referee Programme:

Seminar organisation, event management together with tournament organiser, participation at events as requested

Sport – related Motivation Tests (SMT Tests)

EHF Candidate Refs:

Seminar organization, participation at the events,

Rule and Regulation Testing (documentation)

Teaching material/Manuals - Course/webinar programmes

Big and small teaching material versions, preparation (checking/selecting videos, preparing the text with rules references, etc.) – Cooperation with EHF CAN

Organization of online and personal courses/seminars for season club competitions as well as top EHF events -- Cooperation with EHF CAN

Development:

Develop technical strategy and environment for EHF referees incl. communication system

Coordination of physical training programmes (e.g. treadmill tests with lactate)

Shuttle run test/SRT:

Checking the SRT video from all EHF referees before each season, evaluating and consulting in case of wrong/incorrect results

Evaluation (EHF Delegate and Referee Performance evaluation system/RPE):

presentation to the delegates before the EHF EURO and new delegates seminar

checking RPE sheets during the season and consulting with the delegates if necessary

Support evaluation and supervisors

Monitor points of emphasis and areas of improvement following the remarks made by the match delegate

Meetings / TRC meetings Organisation:

Organise schedule, flights, local travel, accommodation, programme, and distribute documentation to TRC members.

Participate in the meetings of the TRC and the Competition Commission

Preparation of the officiating report(s) for the Competition Commission

Other:

Senior National Teams Friendly Matches: nomination of EHF officials; communication with National teams and referees prior to publication of nominations.

nomination of EHF officials; communication with National teams and referees prior to publication of nominations. Recognition of EHF Referees and Delegates: following the end of the officiating career, the national federations are to be notified; Referees and Delegates are to be awarded with a diploma and a special pin based on length of service (gold, silver or bronze) for the EHF

following the end of the officiating career, the national federations are to be notified; Referees and Delegates are to be awarded with a diploma and a special pin based on length of service (gold, silver or bronze) for the EHF Support of Beach Handball Referees

Provide assistance in visa needs for Referees and Delegates

YAC EURO or Championship: event organisation resp. tournament management