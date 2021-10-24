CSM cruise to victory against Buducnost

On Sunday afternoon in Bucharest, CSM Bucuresti powered to a 30:22 win against Buducnost BEMAX in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League.

CSM Bucuresti's dominant attack left Buducnost with little chance. For the Romanian side, it was their third consecutive win in the competition, while Buducnost's wait for a win this season goes on.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 30:22 (14:10)

Buducnost lost their eighth game in a row in the DELO EHF Champions League, a streak dating back to the previous season, which is now their worst losing run in Europe’s premier competition

although the Montenegrin side clawed their way back with a 5:0 run after trailing 10:3 in the 15th minute, they failed to maintain the same rhythm throughout the match

CSM created a nine-goal gap (25:16) and used youngsters like 18-year-old right back Alicia Gogirla and 21-year-old line player Denisa Valcan, who combined for three goals

CSM registered their first three-game winning streak in the DELO EHF Champions League since they won three main round games in February 2020

Cristina Neagu, who spent four years at Buducnost and won the competition in 2014/15, was the game’s top scorer, with six goals

Buducnost struggling to compete at the highest level

Buducnost have failed to boast an attacking efficiency better than 58 per cent in a match in this season’s DELO EHF Champions League. They lost that game against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, 34:29, but in the other four matches, the Montenegrin side have only mustered 83 goals.

Against CSM Bucuresti, there was once again no prospect of Buducnost winning. Buducnost have now made their worst start in Europe's premier competition since the 2006/07 season, when they lost six out of six in the group phase and were eliminated.