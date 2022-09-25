CSM earn last-gasp draw against Bietigheim

On Sunday evening in Bucharest, SG BBM Bietigheim extended their unbeaten streak to 59 games in all competitions, but they failed to beat CSM Bucuresti in group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

The Romanian side earned a 28:28 draw after right wing Malin Aune scored a crucial goal with five seconds to go.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 28:28 (13:16)

after being down by four goals, CSM turned the game on its head with a 7:1 run between the 31st and 38th minutes, with left back Cristina Neagu and right wing Malin Aune each scoring two goals

Neagu was CSM's top scorer in this game, delivering her best performance of the season, with eight goals, and improving from her seven goals in the past two matches combined

Bietigheim's streak of 58 wins was stopped, but they are still unbeaten in 59 matches in all competitions since March 2021

CSM had lost four games in Europe's premier competition by a single goal last season, but the luck has turned in their favour now – and they remain unbeaten after three matches this season

Bietigheim failed to tie their record for the longest winning run in the competition, but tied the one for most unbeaten games in a row – three – dating back from 2017

CSM improve on last season’s woes

Last season, CSM lost four games by a single goal, with all of those losses coming in the last second. It was a small detail but one that had to change as they ushered in new players with experience that looked like they could plug that hole.

Indeed, the Romanian side showed character in their performance against Bietigheim. CSM came from four goals down at the start of the second half and kept Bietigheim at bay during the final seconds of the game, when they tied the score through Malin Aune.