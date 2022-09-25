Esbjerg reach milestone as they beat Storhamar

Team Esbjerg put on a show against Storhamar Handball Elite in round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23. From the first minute, they were ruthless, finding every gap in Storhamar's defence and scoring easy goals from fast breaks.

Storhamar, after a record 24-goal win over HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, could not keep up with last season's EHF FINAL4 participants. After three rounds, Esbjerg have made the same start to the season as last year, when they finished at the top of group A after 14 rounds.

GROUP B

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 35:25 (21:10)

Esbjerg made a flying start as they took an early 4:0 lead. After a six-minute wait, Maja Jakobsen finally found the way through the opponents' defence to open Storhamar's account

as the gap between the two teams widened with each minute, Rikke Poulsen's nine saves at a 48 per cent save efficiency helped Esbjerg a lot

Storhamar had a problem with their shot efficiency, as they were unable to go above 50 per cent, while Esbjerg kept their efficiency above 80 per cent until the last five minutes. Esbjerg finished with a 67 per cent shot efficiency

right back Maja Jakobsen (nine goals) achieved her highest total in a match this season to finish as Storhamar's top scorer.

11 out of Esbjerg's 12 court players scored, and both goalkeepers had their share of saves

9⃣ saves in 30 minutes and here are 3⃣ of the best from Rikke Poulsen!@TeamEsbjerg #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/2giTgChOdx — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 25, 2022

Team effort helps Esbjerg reach a milestone

Round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase was Esbjerg's 61st match in the top-tier competition. In front of their fans, Esbjerg played at their top level throughout the match. Easy goals, strong defence and amazing saves resulted in the Danish side claiming their 30th victory in six seasons in the competition.

A team effort enabled Esbjerg to reach the milestone, as head coach Jesper Jensen saw every player leave their mark on the court in a 35:25 win. With eight goals from nine shots, Henny Ella Reistad led the team – while 10 other players all scored at least twice.