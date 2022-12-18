CSM finish 2022 as group leaders

No-nonsense CSM claim another home win

Backed by a nine-goal outing from Cristina Neagu, who was especially effective in the first half, CSM Bucuresti secured another big win in this season’s EHF Champions League Women, retaining their unbeaten status on their home court.

It was an all hands on deck effort, as CSM definitely looks like the real deal this season, as they boast both an excellent attack and a hard-working defence to emerge as one of the candidates for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

On the other hand, Vipers are second in the group, but have already conceded two away losses. They need to keep calm and build their form, as they also look like a good bet for a three-peat.