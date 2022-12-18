CSM finish 2022 as group leaders
CSM Bucuresti are enjoying their best-ever start in the EHF Champions League Women, as they secured their seventh win in nine matches, 27:24 over Vipers Kristiansand
Reigning champions, Vipers Kristiansand, surrendered their second loss of the season, this time at the hands of CSM Bucuresti, which played excellent defence to clinch the win.
GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 27:24 (15:16)
- an 8:2 run between the 37th and 53rd minutes was the backbone of CSM’s win, with an outstanding defensive effort that kept Vipers at bay
- after failing to register a save in the first half, Norwegian goalkeeper, Marie Davidsen had an excellent second half, with 12 saves to celebrate her extension with CSM until 2025
- Cristina Neagu had 9 goals to help deliver CSM another win, as she tied Katrin Klujber as the top scorer of the competition, with 66 goals this season. She is now only 24 goals shy of hitting the 1000-goal milestone
- with seven wins in nine games, CSM are boasting their best-ever start in the European top competition
- CSM broke a three-game losing streak against Vipers, including their 29:35 loss from the first match between the two sides, the Romanian’s side only defeat this season
No-nonsense CSM claim another home win
Backed by a nine-goal outing from Cristina Neagu, who was especially effective in the first half, CSM Bucuresti secured another big win in this season’s EHF Champions League Women, retaining their unbeaten status on their home court.
It was an all hands on deck effort, as CSM definitely looks like the real deal this season, as they boast both an excellent attack and a hard-working defence to emerge as one of the candidates for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.
On the other hand, Vipers are second in the group, but have already conceded two away losses. They need to keep calm and build their form, as they also look like a good bet for a three-peat.
The match was hard and like Coach Ole said CSM was better today. If you don’t give 100% the whole game you cannot win these kind of top matches!
I think we came out of the locker room with a lot of energy and more aggressively and in a very good mood! It wasn’t at all easy, we expected a tough game.