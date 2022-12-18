Metz top group B ahead of winter break

A successful first half of the season

Metz Handball should be more than happy with their results in the first half of this season. The French team goes to winter break as the leader of group B with 15 points. Metz have only one defeat this season, against Team Esbjerg in round 5 and just one draw against Rapid Bucuresti. Emmanuel Mayonnade's team, after nine rounds, is third, overall in the competition, netting 282 times with 65.3% efficiency. This makes this season even more successful than last year's when they had two defeats in eight rounds before the break.