Metz top group B ahead of winter break
Metz Handball won over Lokomotiva for the second time this season to secure first place in the group ahead of the winter break, leaving Esbjerg, Győr and Rapid Bucuresti one point behind. There was no doubt of the winner in this match, but Lokomotiva Zagreb had a better performance than their first meeting, especially in the second half. Metz played consistently throughout the match and despite not being quite as strong and efficient as usual, they played with ease.
GROUP B
Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 18:27 (6:13)
- after a somewhat even start to the game, Metz jumped to a six-goal lead thanks to a strong defense leading to fast break goals
- Lokomotiva struggled in the attack in the first half, with only 22 percent attack efficiency - they can blame Hatadou Sako and her nine saves at 60 percent save efficiency
- Ana Malec, Lokomotiva's top scorer with five goals, was the first name (locomotive) of the home team in the second half, helping her team to reduce the gap to four-goals
- from the 45th to the 50th minute it looked like Lokomotiva could come even closer, but Sarah Bouktit's steals saw Metz get the lead back to seven goals in under two minutes
- Debbie Bont and Sarah Bouktit could not miss as Metz's line player and right wing, respectively, scored five times out of five attempts
A successful first half of the season
Metz Handball should be more than happy with their results in the first half of this season. The French team goes to winter break as the leader of group B with 15 points. Metz have only one defeat this season, against Team Esbjerg in round 5 and just one draw against Rapid Bucuresti. Emmanuel Mayonnade's team, after nine rounds, is third, overall in the competition, netting 282 times with 65.3% efficiency. This makes this season even more successful than last year's when they had two defeats in eight rounds before the break.
We played way better than we did in France. As our coach said, showing what we can do and I believe we have all the right to hope for a good new year.
We've once again seen that we all have to be on the same page, both in attack and defense giving our absolute best in order to achieve success. We're not playing as well as we know we can right now and we'll definitely use this break to grow.