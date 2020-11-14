EHF Champions League
CSM rescue a point against Krim
Former RK Krim Mercator right back Barbara Lazovic scored eight goals for CSM Bucuresti, yet it was not enough for the Romanian side, who lost a point against Krim after a 22:22 draw
GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 22:22 (12:11)
- after converting a fast break in the first minute, left back Alexandrina Cabral left the game with a knee injury
- with Cristina Neagu not entering the game, CSM relied on right back Barbara Lazovic, who was the game’s top scorer with eight goals
- the lead changed hands four times, yet the game ended in a deadlock, 22:22, Krim’s second draw in seven games this season
- the Romanian side ended the game with a 2:0 run, but failed to score in the final second as Elizabeth Omoregie, another former Krim player, had a shot saved by goalkeeper Jovana Risovic
- CSM extended their lead in the group to two points
Low attacking returns hamper CSM
CSM’s six-game winning streak on home court came to a grounding halt on Saturday. Although they led for 40 minutes, seven technical mistakes and a 50 per cent attacking efficiency were CSM’s undoing, as Adrian Vasile could not use Cristina Neagu, who was still nursing a knee ligament strain.
We were close all the time and we took the lead in the second half, but we couldn’t manage to hold the lead. Today Barbara Lazovic showed a great performance and I think that is a great thing