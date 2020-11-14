CSM rescue a point against Krim

Former RK Krim Mercator right back Barbara Lazovic scored eight goals for CSM Bucuresti, yet it was not enough for the Romanian side, who lost a point against Krim after a 22:22 draw

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 22:22 (12:11)

after converting a fast break in the first minute, left back Alexandrina Cabral left the game with a knee injury

with Cristina Neagu not entering the game, CSM relied on right back Barbara Lazovic, who was the game’s top scorer with eight goals

the lead changed hands four times, yet the game ended in a deadlock, 22:22, Krim’s second draw in seven games this season

the Romanian side ended the game with a 2:0 run, but failed to score in the final second as Elizabeth Omoregie, another former Krim player, had a shot saved by goalkeeper Jovana Risovic

CSM extended their lead in the group to two points

Low attacking returns hamper CSM

CSM’s six-game winning streak on home court came to a grounding halt on Saturday. Although they led for 40 minutes, seven technical mistakes and a 50 per cent attacking efficiency were CSM’s undoing, as Adrian Vasile could not use Cristina Neagu, who was still nursing a knee ligament strain.