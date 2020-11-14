20201114 WCL CSM Gabriela Perianu
EHF Champions League

CSM rescue a point against Krim

EHF / Adrian Costeiu14 November 2020, 17:45

Former RK Krim Mercator right back Barbara Lazovic scored eight goals for CSM Bucuresti, yet it was not enough for the Romanian side, who lost a point against Krim after a 22:22 draw

GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 22:22 (12:11)

  • after converting a fast break in the first minute, left back Alexandrina Cabral left the game with a knee injury
  • with Cristina Neagu not entering the game, CSM relied on right back Barbara Lazovic, who was the game’s top scorer with eight goals
  • the lead changed hands four times, yet the game ended in a deadlock, 22:22, Krim’s second draw in seven games this season
  • the Romanian side ended the game with a 2:0 run, but failed to score in the final second as Elizabeth Omoregie, another former Krim player, had a shot saved by goalkeeper Jovana Risovic
  • CSM extended their lead in the group to two points

Low attacking returns hamper CSM

CSM’s six-game winning streak on home court came to a grounding halt on Saturday. Although they led for 40 minutes, seven technical mistakes and a 50 per cent attacking efficiency were CSM’s undoing, as Adrian Vasile could not use Cristina Neagu, who was still nursing a knee ligament strain.

 

We were close all the time and we took the lead in the second half, but we couldn’t manage to hold the lead. Today Barbara Lazovic showed a great performance and I think that is a great thing
Uros Bregar
RK Krim Mercator head coach
20201114 WCL CSM Crina Pintea Prematch
20201114 WCL CSM Elizabeth Omoregie
20201114 WCL CSM Gabriela Perianu
20201114 WCL CSM Grubisic Martin Warmup
20201114 WCL CSM Laura Moisa
20201114 WCL CSM Martine Smeets
20201114 WCL Krim Team Celebration
20201114 WCL Brest Ana Gros 2
Previous Article Brest grab two points in Koprivnica

Latest news

More News