Brest grab two points in Koprivnica

Playing their first DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 match in November, Brest Bretagne Handball defeated HC Podravka Vegeta 33:29 in Croatia.

Now the French team have 10 points after seven games and are in third place in group B, while Podravka suffered their fourth straight defeat and remain on two points

GROUP B

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 29:33 (14:16)

• Brest are still undefeated away from home, claiming seven points in four games

• the French side enjoyed a 100 per cent shot efficiency before the 16th minute, leading 10:8 by that time

• Podravka’s Dejana Milosavlevic became the top scorer of the match, netting 12 times from 14 attempts

• Ana Gros and Sladjana Pop-Lazic were the best scorers for Brest with eight goals

• on Monday, the two teams will meet again at the same venue in a round 7 match, which was originally scheduled for 7 November but was postponed



Brest powered by clinical trio

While Podravka heavily relied on Milosavljevic in attack, Brest had more options as right back Ana Gros, left back Kalidiatou Niakhate and line player Sladjana Pop-Lazic combined for 23 of the 33 visitors’ goals.

In particular, Gros increased her tally in the tournament to 56 goals, further consolidating her leading position in the scoring chart.