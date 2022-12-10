CSM seal another commanding win against FTC

Brilliant CSM head to quarter-finals

Last Sunday, CSM had to sweat for 45 minutes before finally taking control of the match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and earning a 30:24 win. The two sides faced off again in Hungary seven days later, but it looked like the hosts had learned nothing as they could simply not match the Romanian powerhouse.

At times, the gap was so big that Adrian Vasile even resorted to giving important minutes to young stalwarts like right back Alicia Gogirla and right wing Mihaela Mihai, who scored one goal each. In the end, FTC cut the gap to only four goals, but it was too little, too late, as CSM had already clearly sealed the win.

The Romanian side really means business this season and took another step towards securing one of the top two places in the group. This would result in their first-ever quarter-finals berth, after failing to reach that phase of the competition directly since the European premium competition changed its format in the 2020/21 season.