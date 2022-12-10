Second half performance lifts Metz to win

Second half performance is the key

Metz might not have played at their highest level against Kastamonu, but they still managed to snatch two points in the EHF Champions League Women, taking over first place in group B for the moment. After a slow start in the first half and eventually equalising right before halftime Metz woke up in the second half. Stronger defence, quicker transitions and easier goals resulted in a higher attack efficiency percentage. The French side had a 65 per cent attack efficiency in the first half but increased it to 74 per cent in the second half, while their opponent's efficiency remained under 58 per cent.