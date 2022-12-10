Second half performance lifts Metz to win
Metz Handball will head back to France with their sixth win after a tough game against Kastamonu. The Turkish side were determined to have a better performance after losing 24:35 last week and they managed to do it, losing this time by only five goals. After trailing throughout the whole first half of the match, Metz made a comeback in the second half and with a 3:0 goal run took control of the contest.
GROUP B
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 23:28 (13:13)
- it was a slow start to the game as the first goal by Kastamonu came after two minutes of play
- the Turkish side got off to a good start and earned a two-goal lead which they held six times in the first half
- Metz trailed for mot of the first half, but equalised on two occasions thanks to Kastamonu's empty net
- The French club turned things around at the beginning of the second half. Boosted by Metz's top scorer, Laura Kanor, they went on a three goal run, which turned out to be decisive for the end result as Kastamonu could not make a comeback
- Katarina Jezic was Kastamonu's top scorer - her six goals, though, were not enough for a surprise on the home ground
Second half performance is the key
Metz might not have played at their highest level against Kastamonu, but they still managed to snatch two points in the EHF Champions League Women, taking over first place in group B for the moment. After a slow start in the first half and eventually equalising right before halftime Metz woke up in the second half. Stronger defence, quicker transitions and easier goals resulted in a higher attack efficiency percentage. The French side had a 65 per cent attack efficiency in the first half but increased it to 74 per cent in the second half, while their opponent's efficiency remained under 58 per cent.
I have to give credit to Kastamonu for their game. They had a strange rhythm and we tried to adapt to it. In the end we are happy for the win because each point is important as our group target is to finish in first or second place.
I am happy that I'm back on the court after my surgery. I enjoyed playing against Metz in our home. We will get better by playing more and more matches.