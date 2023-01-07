CSM start 2023 with a bang

No-nonsense win for CSM to start 2023

The Romanian powerhouse was missing centre back, Grace Zaadi due to an injury, but a strong 5:1 start saw them firmly in front and, from then on, the winner of the game was never in doubt.

Backs, Cristina Neagu and Elizabeth Omoregie combined for 15 goals as Most’s defence, the most porous of the competition, could not stop CSM’s attack.

The Czech side conceded their second lowest amount of goals this season, but their average of goals conceded is still 40.6 goals per game. They could be out of contention for a play-offs place if either Krim or Brest win their games this round.