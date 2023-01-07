CSM start 2023 with a bang
CSM Bucuresti secured their eighth win in 10 games in Europe's premium competition to start the new year with a bang and a clear 36:25 win over DHK Banik Most.
GROUP A
DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 25:36 (10:20)
- the Romanian side took another step towards sealing a quarter-finals berth, creating a five-point gap ahead of Odense, who are in the third place
- CSM’s left back, Cristina Neagu, was the game’s top scorer with nine goals and is this season's top scorer with a 75-goal tally
- Most are now on a 13-game losing streak, three shy of the worst-ever streak in the competition, set by Krim between 2014 and 2016
- the goalkeeper with the largest saving efficiency in the competition, CSM’s Marie Davidsen, had seven saves in the first half for a 41.1% saving efficiency
- the Romanian side have their best-ever start to a season in the European premium competition having taken eight wins and a draw from the first 10 matches
No-nonsense win for CSM to start 2023
The Romanian powerhouse was missing centre back, Grace Zaadi due to an injury, but a strong 5:1 start saw them firmly in front and, from then on, the winner of the game was never in doubt.
Backs, Cristina Neagu and Elizabeth Omoregie combined for 15 goals as Most’s defence, the most porous of the competition, could not stop CSM’s attack.
The Czech side conceded their second lowest amount of goals this season, but their average of goals conceded is still 40.6 goals per game. They could be out of contention for a play-offs place if either Krim or Brest win their games this round.
We knew that Most wouldn't be an easy opponent because they run a lot and they play till the last minutes of the match. I'm glad that we succeeded, but there are things in our play that we can improve upon
We had a very hard week, and we left everything on the playing field. And, I am glad the we are getting better each game."