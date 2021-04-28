Czech Republic keep group 3 wide open

The Czech Republic defeated Ukraine 28:26 in the first group 3 game on Wednesday night and with that joined their opponents with five points on the table.

The win kept the race in EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers group 3 very close, as the top three sides on the table are just one point away from each other, with Russia on six points ahead of the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

GROUP 3

Ukraine vs Czech Republic 26:28 (12:16)

a slow start left Ukraine fighting to come back throughout the match, but the Czech Republic profited from their stronger opening and held on for the victory

the home side saw four goals scored against them before their first and had an attacking efficiency of 38 per cent for the first 10 minutes. By the last 10 minutes of the half, that efficiency was dramatically improved and Ukraine were more competitive

Matej Klima scored four of the Czech Republic’s first six goals and finished as the top scorer with a total of six

the Czech Republic’s clearest lead was at five goals, several times in the match and latest at 17:22 in the 45th minute. Ukraine came within one goal in the last minute, 26:27, before Tomas Piroch clinched the win

the teams will meet again on Sunday in Brno

A close three-way race

Could the best third-ranked qualification spot be set to come from group 3? It is one of the tightest groups at the top, with Russia (six points), Ukraine and the Czech Republic (five each). now all within one point of each other.

While Russia are meeting the Faroe Islands in a double-header in their last qualifiers this week, the Czech Republic and Ukraine are engaging in the same. In between, the Czech Republic will take on the Faroe Islands on Friday.

Plenty of points are still to be decided, and they could go toward this being the group with lucky number three.