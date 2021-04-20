Czechs deny Swiss history as Austria win in Poland

Czech Republic put their disappointing home draw in the first leg behind them with a 28:22 win in Switzerland and return to the World Championship after missing out on Japan 2019.

It meant there was to be no fairy tale in Gümligen for the home side who will now not be making their debut on the world stage in Spain later in the year. They were unable to handle Marketa Jerabkova, who scored 15 times.

They could not be separated after neither 30 nor 60 minutes in Vienna on Friday, but finally Austria ended the stalemate this evening in Marki with a 29:26 victory over Poland to book their first World Championship berth for 12 years.

After losing their first leg lead in the final seconds, Poland were not able to make home advantage count and will be missing out on a second World Championship in a row.

Montenegro will be appearing at their sixth-straight World Championship after they built on their first leg lead against Belarus, winning by two goals in Minsk and denying Belarus a first appearance on the world stage since the 20th Century.

An 100% shot efficiency from Germany's Marlene Zapf was the standout statistic in Hamm, as her seven goals helped the home side canter their way to Spain with an 11-goal win over Portugal this evening, giving them a 66:50 victory over the tie.

Finally, four-time world champions Russia strolled to a 33-goal aggregate victory over underdogs Turkey. Despite a clear victory on Friday, Russia did not let up, winning 45:24 in Moscow this evening.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Switzerland 22:28 Czech Republic (11:14) First leg: 27:27, Czech Republic win 55:49 on aggregate

when Switzerland went 3:0 up within 4 minutes, it looked like it was to be there night

the Czechs fought back and never surrendered the lead after first taking it in the 23rd minute

a 3:0 run of their own but Czech Republic well in control after the break, dashing Swiss dreams

a monumental 15 goals for Marketa Jerabkova made the difference for the visitors

Poland 26:29 Austria (11:15) First leg: 29:29 (Austria win 58:55 on aggregate)

the opening 12 minutes followed the same pattern as the first leg, with neither side able to go more than a goal ahead

around the 15-minute mark, Austria took control, twice going up by five, before ending the half 15:11 in front

Poland rallied after the break, levelling the scores at 16:16 and 22:22. But every time they fought back, Austria responded and rebuilt a healthy advantage

Sonja Frey was by far the strongest shooter in the game, with 10 goals for Austria

Belarus 24:26 Montenegro (11:15) First leg: 23:29, Montenegro win 55:47 on aggregate

Montenegro were never behind in the match, having built an early lead which they maintained for 60 minutes

Belarus closed a 5-goal deficit down to 1 in the second half, but they weren't able to salvage some pride in their home leg

Anastasiya Kulak was the game's top scorer with 8, but it was not enough for Belarus

Buducnost's Jovanka Radicevic netted 7 times for Montenegro who sealed their place at the World Championship

Germany 34:23 Portugal (15:11) First leg: 32:27, Germany win 66:50 on aggregate

the home side had the better of the opening exchanges before Portugal turned things around to lead 6:8 midway through the first half

any hopes of an upset were all but ended by the break, though, as Germany went on a 7:2 run in the final 8 minutes of the half

Portugal faltered in the final 10 minutes in front of goal, Germany capitalised to win by 11 on the night

Marlene Zapf finished with an impressive 7 goals from 7 attempts, Beatriz Sousa replied with 6 for Portugal

Russia 45:24 Turkey (24:13) First leg: 35:23, Russia win 80:47 on aggregate