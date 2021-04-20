Plock turn around three-goal deficit to book EHF FINALS ticket 

If you turned off your TV after twenty minutes of the clash between Plock and GOG, you probably got the wrong answer to the question: which of the two sides qualified for the EHF FINALS 2020/21?

Because after suffering in the first act, Wisla delivered a stunning defensive second half to be the first ever Polish team to play the EHF FINALS on 22/23 May.

QUARTER-FINALS

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs GOG (DEN) 31:26 (13:13)

First leg: 27:30. Aggregate: 58:56

GOG clearly had the upper hand in the first half, even though this domination did not translate on the scoreboard at the break. The visitors led by up to three goals at the 18th minute, but the Polish side managed to remain in the game and make the score even at half-time.

Only scoring one goal between the 49th and 55th minute, Plock took the best biggest gap of the game , with six goals, but remained under threat until the last possession. But thanks to a steal and a last goal by Krajewski , the Polish side ended up winning by five.

Przemyslaw Krajewski was the game ’ s best scorer with six goals.

Plock will be the only non-German team in Mannheim, competing with F ü chse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and Rhein -Neckar L ö wen .

Przemyslaw Krajewski, the Polish detonator

He might not be the most known name in Plock’s roster, not the shiny diamond like Niko Mindegia or Lovro Mihic. But tonight, the 34-year-old was key for the Polish side. Not only did he score six, or have his second-best performance of the season, but he also stole four balls, including two in the middle of the second half. He converted one of the resulting fast breaks, Leon Susnja did the same with the second one, and the Plock rocket was launched - heading to victory.