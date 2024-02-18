Danish delight as Odense and Esbjerg seal quarter-final spots

Both Danish sides – Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg – made it to the quarter-finals. CS Rapid Bucuresti were eliminated after a topsy-turvy season, which saw them alternating excellent results with disappointing outings.

following the conclusion of the group phase, Odense and Esbjerg were the last teams to make it directly to the quarter-finals, after their clear wins against CSM Bucuresti (29:25) and Rapid (33:24) respectively

the play-offs are now set: Brest Bretagne Handball face FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, CSM will meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana, DVSC Schaeffler face reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand, and Ikast Handbold play against SG BBM Bietigheim

left back Henny Reistad had one of her best outings this season, providing eight goals for Esbjerg in their do-or-die clash with Rapid

Esbjerg made the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons, leapfrogging Ikast. They finished second behind Metz, with the French side holding the tie-breaker

Metz line player Sarah Bouktit is the top scorer of the Champions League after the group phase with 89 goals, one more than Ikast’s Markéta Jerábková and three more than Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva

GROUP A

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 29:25 (16:11)

Odense’s 29:25 win in the Match of the Week against CSM Bucuresti means they made it into the quarter-finals for the third time, and finished in the top two places in the group phase for the first time in history. With Cristina Neagu far from 100 per cent, due to another injury, the Romanian side had a disappointing 53 per cent shooting efficiency and once again looked inconsistent. Odense took the chance with both hands for their 10th win of the season. After the fifth loss in 14 matches, CSM dropped to fourth in the group standings, as their head-to-head record against Brest, who also had 17 points, saw the French side grab third place. CSM will meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the play-offs.