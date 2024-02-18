20240218

Danish delight as Odense and Esbjerg seal quarter-final spots

18 February 2024, 17:45

There was plenty of drama in the last day of the group phase in the EHF Champions League Women as the last quarter-final and play-off berths were decided, with two Danish-Romanian battles setting up the final standings.

Both Danish sides – Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg – made it to the quarter-finals. CS Rapid Bucuresti were eliminated after a topsy-turvy season, which saw them alternating excellent results with disappointing outings.

  • following the conclusion of the group phase, Odense and Esbjerg were the last teams to make it directly to the quarter-finals, after their clear wins against CSM Bucuresti (29:25) and Rapid (33:24) respectively
  • the play-offs are now set: Brest Bretagne Handball face FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, CSM will meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana, DVSC Schaeffler face reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand, and Ikast Handbold play against SG BBM Bietigheim
  • left back Henny Reistad had one of her best outings this season, providing eight goals for Esbjerg in their do-or-die clash with Rapid
  • Esbjerg made the quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons, leapfrogging Ikast. They finished second behind Metz, with the French side holding the tie-breaker
  • Metz line player Sarah Bouktit is the top scorer of the Champions League after the group phase with 89 goals, one more than Ikast’s Markéta Jerábková and three more than Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva

GROUP A

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 29:25 (16:11)

Odense’s 29:25 win in the Match of the Week against CSM Bucuresti means they made it into the quarter-finals for the third time, and finished in the top two places in the group phase for the first time in history. With Cristina Neagu far from 100 per cent, due to another injury, the Romanian side had a disappointing 53 per cent shooting efficiency and once again looked inconsistent. Odense took the chance with both hands for their 10th win of the season. After the fifth loss in 14 matches, CSM dropped to fourth in the group standings, as their head-to-head record against Brest, who also had 17 points, saw the French side grab third place. CSM will meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the play-offs.

It's always difficult to meet CSM Bucuresti. But it is important to qualify for the quarter-finals. It gives us some space. My girls fought really hard and although we were under pressure we managed to stay focused.
Ole Gustav Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
We started really well but after that we lacked concentration, and Odense was really on fire with everything and in the goal they were strong and then it is really difficult to come back.
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 27:36 (14:18)

Sävehof conceded their 14th loss in this season and tied the all-time record for the number of consecutive losses in the EHF Champions League Women, 18, set by Kastamonu two seasons ago. The Swedish side were once again dominated by a sturdy DVSC, who are one of the surprises of the season, with seven wins in 14 matches, enough to seal fifth spot in the final standings. With FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria also making it through to the play-offs, Hungary has three teams still standing.

We had problems in the defence today and couldn’t stop them, allowing them to score 36 goals in total. That’s too many if you are to win a handball game. Playing in the Champions League this season has been fun and tough, but also such a good experience for us. We’re a very young team and now we have so many more experiences compared to the beginning of the season.
Thea Stankiewicz
Centre back, IK Sävehof
This was a special game for me to be back in Partille Arena. Previously playing for Sävehof, this definitely felt like coming home. Regarding the game, it went well when we had a stable defence and could run on counter attacks. We also had some problems with their goalkeeper in the beginning, but later on in the match we found a solution to that.
Tamara Haggerty
Line player, DVSC Schaeffler
GROUP B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 24:33 (10:14)

Rapid could not count on the support of all of their fans, as they played in Mioveni, some 120 kilometres away from Bucharest, but the packed arena tried to help as much as possible to get the Romanian side over the line. A win would have meant a play-offs spot for Rapid, but the attack failed to rise to the occasion. Esbjerg delivered a flawless defensive performance, to secure their 11th win in 14 matches and, subsequently, a quarter-final berth, as they finished second in the group standings. Rapid were limited to a 34 per cent attacking efficiency and Henny Reistad scored eight goals, helping Esbjerg avenge last season’s loss on Rapid’s court. The Romanian loss means Rapid are eliminated and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria sealed the last play-off spot in group B.

20240218 Rapid Esbjerg Jensen Quote
I'm very, very proud of the team and the effort we've made throughout the entire group phase. We knew that this was absolutely the toughest group. With seven strong teams, we knew that one had to come seventh, and that was unfortunately for Rapid this year. When you see that Rapid is number seven in the group, it shows greatness.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20240218 Rapid Esbjerg Gonzalez Quote
We missed a lot of shots for six metres, we didn't find ourselves. We had a lot of problems with the one against one. We need to keep fighting, keep going. We need to learn from this game because we have so many chances in front of us and I just hope we will learn for the future and we will come back stronger.
Lara González
Left back, CS Rapid Bucuresti
Main photo © Sabin Malisevschi

