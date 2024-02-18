Mosonmagyarovar complete quarter-final line-up
The EHF European League Women group stage finished on Sunday, and after winning a crucial game against CSM Targu Jiu 22:20, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC became the last team to book a quarter-final ticket.
Sadly we got tired by the end of the match. I think, we had a draw in ourselves today, we were close to them the whole time and we didn't let them get away with many goals, like we did in Norway.
It was an up-and-down match. We could take control of the first half, we played very well, I think. Then we left the home team come closer but in the last 10 minutes we were good again and in the end we get the win.
Today we offered our audience a worthy conclusion to the group stage of the EHF European League, and I am proud of that. The last few weeks haven't been easy for us because we kept losing our focus. With only one defeat in the group phase, we will move into the quarter-finals and are looking forward to a really good handball fight against a top team.
We played good today with good defence and we pressed Lublin a lot. We know that we have to keep going to play hard with lots of running. We were strong in the second half. We are very happy, lots of girls played good today and it was very nice to see that.
It was a very difficult competition for us. We played many games in our championship and also in the European League so that’s why it was very hard for the team. We played very well in the first half but unfortunately, we lost in the second half. We lost too much balls.