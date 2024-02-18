20240218

Mosonmagyarovar complete quarter-final line-up

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
18 February 2024, 19:50

The EHF European League Women group stage finished on Sunday, and after winning a crucial game against CSM Targu Jiu 22:20, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC became the last team to book a quarter-final ticket.

In the next stage, the Hungarian side join Norway’s Storhamar Handball Elite and Sola HK, Romania’s H.C.Dunarea Braila and CS Gloria 2018 BN, Croatia’s HC Podravka Vegeta, German side Thüringer HC and French team Neptunes Nantes.  

  • Mosonmagyarovar struggled at Targu Jiu but ultimately took a two-goal win
  • Storhamar beat Praktiker-Vác in their last group match and finished top of group A with five wins in six matches
  • Csenge Kuczora, who netted six times for Vác, tops the competition's scoring chart with 59 goals (including qualification)
  • Dinah Eckerle's 55 per cent save efficiency lifted Thüringer HC to a 12-goal win against HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
  • Zagreb and Targu Jiu failed to take any points in the group stage
  • the quarter-final matches will take place on 16/17 and 23/24 March

GROUP A

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:30 (13:15)

After Podravka's defeat against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold on Saturday, Storhamar were certain to finish top of the group. In turn, Vác had no more chance of progression and hoped to end the tournament on a high, yet the visitors from Norway seized the initiative early in the match. Their lead reached five goals in the first half, but after the break, the home side turned the tide and pulled in front 19:18 after a few goals by Luca Csikos. The pendulum swung for a while, yet Storhamar were clearly the better side in the last 10 minutes, which helped them to win by six goals. Anniken Obaidli became the visitors' best scorer with eight goals, and Storhamar's goalkeepers Olivia Lykke Nygaard and Eli Marie Raasok also performed well, combining for 18 saves.

20240218 Vac Storhamar Gyori Quote
Sadly we got tired by the end of the match. I think, we had a draw in ourselves today, we were close to them the whole time and we didn't let them get away with many goals, like we did in Norway.
Alexa Gyori
Goalkeeper, Praktiker-Vác
20240218 Vac Storhamar Nygaard Quote
It was an up-and-down match. We could take control of the first half, we played very well, I think. Then we left the home team come closer but in the last 10 minutes we were good again and in the end we get the win.
Oliva Lykke Nygaard
Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

Thüringer HC (GER) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 29:17 (13:10)

Before the match it was clear that Thüringer would finish second in the group, as Braila had an advantage over the German side on head-to-head results. But THC took the game seriously and claimed a commanding 12-goal victory. Lokomotiva, who hoped to end their five-match losing run, enjoyed a better start, opening a 4:2 lead. Yet the home team woke up and slowly took the match under their control. Thüringer's advantage was particularly clear in the second half, and their goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle, who boasted a 55 per cent save rate, became the heroine of the day.

20240218 Thueringer Zagreb Mueller Quote
Today we offered our audience a worthy conclusion to the group stage of the EHF European League, and I am proud of that. The last few weeks haven't been easy for us because we kept losing our focus. With only one defeat in the group phase, we will move into the quarter-finals and are looking forward to a really good handball fight against a top team.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
20240218 Vac Storhamar 1
Gábor Lakatos
20240218 Vac Storhamar 2
Gábor Lakatos
20240218 Vac Storhamar 3
Gábor Lakatos
20240218 Thueringer Zagreb 1
Christian Heilwagen
20240218 Thueringer Zagreb 2
Christian Heilwagen
20240218 Thueringer Zagreb 3
Christian Heilwagen
20240218 Thueringer Zagreb 4
Christian Heilwagen

GROUP C

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) 39:25 (19:15)

Gloria's win against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach helped Nantes to book their quarter-final ticket on Saturday, and on the following day, the French side demonstrated that they deserved to go through. At home against the last-placed Lublin, Nantes put on a strong attacking performance, nearly hitting a 40-goal mark. However, the fight was close during most of the first half, and the rivals were tied at 15:15 in the 25th minute. But the home team ended the half with a 4:0 run and continued to dominate after the restart. Helene Fauske became their top scorer with nine goals, while goalkeepers Floriane Andre and Jessica Ryde combined for 16 saves.

20240218 Nantes Thomsen Quote
We played good today with good defence and we pressed Lublin a lot. We know that we have to keep going to play hard with lots of running. We were strong in the second half. We are very happy, lots of girls played good today and it was very nice to see that.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Neptunes Nantes
20240218 Lublin Majdzinska Quote
It was a very difficult competition for us. We played many games in our championship and also in the European League so that’s why it was very hard for the team. We played very well in the first half but unfortunately, we lost in the second half. We lost too much balls.
Edyta Majdzinska
Head coach, MKS FunFloor Lublin

GROUP D

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 20:22 (10:10)

Even a draw would have been enough for Mosonmagyarovar to go through, but defeat would have meant elimination for the Hungarian team, as Malaga held an advantage over them on head-to-head results. And it was a very nervous match for the visitors, as at half-time, the rivals were tied at 10:10. Both goalkeepers had a superb game, as Targu Jiu's Ekaterina Dzhukeva saved 42 per cent of shots, and Mosonmagyarovar's Zsófi Szemerey 50 per cent. In the second half, the Hungarian team started to find more solutions in attack, which helped them to pull clear at 21:15. Yet Targu Jiu did not give up and boasted a 5:0 run, making the visitors nervous in the closing minutes. However, Mosonmagyarovar weathered the storm, as Noémi Pásztor's goal sealed their win.

20240218 Nantes Lublin 4
Théo Brachu
20240218 Nantes Lublin 3
Théo Brachu
20240218 Nantes Lublin 2
Thomas Cavigneaux
20240218 Nantes Lublin 1
Thomas Cavigneaux
20240218 Targu Motherson 1
IrinelC
20240218 Targu Motherson 3
IrinelC

Main photo © IrinelC

