Mosonmagyarovar complete quarter-final line-up

In the next stage, the Hungarian side join Norway’s Storhamar Handball Elite and Sola HK, Romania’s H.C.Dunarea Braila and CS Gloria 2018 BN, Croatia’s HC Podravka Vegeta, German side Thüringer HC and French team Neptunes Nantes.

Mosonmagyarovar struggled at Targu Jiu but ultimately took a two-goal win

Storhamar beat Praktiker-Vác in their last group match and finished top of group A with five wins in six matches

Csenge Kuczora, who netted six times for Vác, tops the competition's scoring chart with 59 goals (including qualification)

Dinah Eckerle's 55 per cent save efficiency lifted Thüringer HC to a 12-goal win against HC Lokomotiva Zagreb

Zagreb and Targu Jiu failed to take any points in the group stage

the quarter-final matches will take place on 16/17 and 23/24 March

GROUP A

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:30 (13:15)

After Podravka's defeat against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold on Saturday, Storhamar were certain to finish top of the group. In turn, Vác had no more chance of progression and hoped to end the tournament on a high, yet the visitors from Norway seized the initiative early in the match. Their lead reached five goals in the first half, but after the break, the home side turned the tide and pulled in front 19:18 after a few goals by Luca Csikos. The pendulum swung for a while, yet Storhamar were clearly the better side in the last 10 minutes, which helped them to win by six goals. Anniken Obaidli became the visitors' best scorer with eight goals, and Storhamar's goalkeepers Olivia Lykke Nygaard and Eli Marie Raasok also performed well, combining for 18 saves.