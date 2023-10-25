DAY REVIEW: Last season's finalists with away wins, Aalborg shine in Nordic clash
Aalborg, Kielce and Magdeburg had to sweat to snatch the precious two points in Wednesday’s round 6 matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, but the three sides did just enough to snatch the wins and improve their chances in the do-or-die battles for the top two places in each group.
In the Match of the Week, Aalborg took early control of the match and delivered a classy 27:25 win against Kolstad, where Sander Sagosen shined, scoring 10 goals.
- with 16 saves for a 39 per cent saving efficiency, including fantastic stops in crucial moments, Aalborg’s Niklas Landin was named the Player of the Match of the Week
- reigning champions Magdeburg secured their fourth win in a row and are back in contention for one of the top two spots in the group, after an excellent second-half performance against Montpellier, to take a 28:25 win
- Kielce scored their lowest number of goals in a match in the European premium competition since October 2015, when they only put 24 past Vardar, in their 24:21 win against Eurofarm Pelister, another away match in North Macedonia
- Kolstad’s wing, Sigvaldi Bjørn Gudjonsson, is still the top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, with 38 goals, while Mikkel Hansen, who scored five times against Kolstad, is second, with 36 goals
GROUP A
MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR) 27:25 (17:12)
Two Scandinavian powerhouses graced the Match of the Week this round and delivered an entertaining match, with some excellent performances from the stars on display. Backs Mads Hoxer and Mikkel Hansen combined for 12 goals, while Sander Sagosen starred for Kolstad with 10 goals, but he could not stop the Danish side to make it two out of two on their home court this season. It was a crucial win for Aalborg, 27:25, as it stopped a three-game winless streak, which saw the Danish side slide in the standings. In the process, Aalborg also leapfrogged Kolstad in the standings, as the Norwegian side had a two-match winning streak entering this Match of the Week.
We are very happy about the win. We had some trouble in the last couple of matches finding the right performance. Here in our own arena we showed once again that we can expect a lot from this team. I am so proud on how the guys fought for 60 minutes.
It was a tough away game for us. A great atmosphere. Aalborg played a great game. A strong defence and Niklas Landin was very good so it was tough for us.
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 21:24 (8:14)
After five consecutive losses to start the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and another loss against domestic rivals Vardar, Eurofarm Pelister changed their coaching staff, with Zvonko Sundovski and Aleksandar Jovic replaced by interim coach Branko Angelovski before the match against Kielce. Angelovski did try to change something, but failed to do anything meaningful, as Kielce’s experience reigned supreme, in spite of their flurry of injuries, which saw their top scorer, left back Szymon Sicko, who had 36 goals in the first five matches, also out due to an ankle problem. The 24:21 Kielce win not only brought some respite for the Polish side, breaking a two-game winless run, but also added more pressure on Eurofarm, who are now five points shy of the sixth place and in the middle of their worst-ever run in the competition, a 10-game losing streak, with six losses coming this season.
It was not easy to play against the European runners-up. The respect we had at the start gave us a negative result. After 2-9 we had to do everything to get back into the game. In the second half, we had a furious start, Lesjak was fantastic and our 7-on-6 attack was the key to comeback in the match.
Great experience to play here, against motivated team and great fans. Our quality and character was the key. We deserve this points and I am happy to win again after home draw against Szeged.
GROUP B
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 25:28 (14:12)
A superb performance from goalkeeper Nikola Portner, who saved 15 shots for a 39 per cent saving efficiency, helped Magdeburg secure their fourth win in a row and gain some much-needed momentum in their quest to secure a top-two finish in group B. Montpellier did deliver a sturdy challenge, as wing Sebastian Karlsson was literally unstoppable, with his nine goals, but Portner made some game-defining saves, in pivotal moments, to help the reigning champions get their campaign back on track, after some disappointing losses, including a 12-goal loss against Barça.
We are disappointed with the result. We showed a lot of physical and mental commitment, but technically we didn’t maintain our level over the whole game. We missed 10 shots at 10 meters. We have to learn that a match lasts 60 minutes and we have to be consistent over the whole game.
I’m proud on our eighth consecutive win, we are gaining in confidence and the momentum is returning. A special mention for Nikola Portner, with 40% of saves this was a special match for him and he showed what he can do.
