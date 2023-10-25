Aalborg, Kielce and Magdeburg had to sweat to snatch the precious two points in Wednesday’s round 6 matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, but the three sides did just enough to snatch the wins and improve their chances in the do-or-die battles for the top two places in each group.

In the Match of the Week, Aalborg took early control of the match and delivered a classy 27:25 win against Kolstad, where Sander Sagosen shined, scoring 10 goals.