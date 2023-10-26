Three bids received for Women’s EHF EURO 2026

Romania hosted the Women’s EHF EURO 2000, while Poland hosted the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 and Slovakia were a co-host together with Hungary for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

For Türkiye and Czechia a successful bid would mark the first time that these countries welcome Europe’s best handball teams for an EHF EURO event.

The European Handball Federation will evaluate the bids and site inspections take place in November and December 2023.

The EHF Executive Committee will allocate the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 at its meeting on 27 January 2024 in Cologne.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2026 is scheduled for 3 to 20 December with 24 teams.

Final weekend in Istanbul, Katowice or Cluj-Napoca

Türkiye would have the championship played in Ankara, Antalya and Istanbul, with each of the cities hosting two groups and the final being played in the 16,500-capacity Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

Czechia and Poland also propose three host cities: Brno in Czechia as well as Lubin and Katowice in Poland. The 11,016-capacity Spodek Arena in Katowice would host the final weekend.

Romania and Slovakia propose a seven-venue championship with Cluj-Napoca, Pitesti, Craiova, Bistrita and Bucharest in Romania as well Bratislava and Kosice in Slovakia all named as host cities.

The 10,000-capacity BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca has been named as venue for the final weekend.