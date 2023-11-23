Round 8 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League concluded on Thursday with three home victories and two away wins. Montpellier and Magdeburg took easy points away, Kielce, Veszprém and Barça made their home fans happy.

While in group A only Szeged won both matches in the rounds 7 and 8, in group B, all four victors of last week won the reverse fixtures.

Barça won twice against Plock and are 12 points ahead of them with only six rounds, they are the first team to proceed to the knock-out stage.

Veszprém and Barça top the table of group B with 14 points each, while THW Kiel are number 1 in group A with eleven points. After eight rounds, both Pelister and Celje are still on zero points.