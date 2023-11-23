DAY REVIEW: Barça through to knock-out stage, four teams also win reverse fixtures
Round 8 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League concluded on Thursday with three home victories and two away wins. Montpellier and Magdeburg took easy points away, Kielce, Veszprém and Barça made their home fans happy.
While in group A only Szeged won both matches in the rounds 7 and 8, in group B, all four victors of last week won the reverse fixtures.
Barça won twice against Plock and are 12 points ahead of them with only six rounds, they are the first team to proceed to the knock-out stage.
Veszprém and Barça top the table of group B with 14 points each, while THW Kiel are number 1 in group A with eleven points. After eight rounds, both Pelister and Celje are still on zero points.
- For the fourth time in this season, Telekom Veszprém scored more than 40 goals, for the second time in a row against Celje
- Magdeburg’s goalkeeper Nikola Portner was the hero in the sixth straight win of the defending champions
- A 5:0 run in crunch time prevented Kielce from a home-defeat against Zagreb
- 14 goals of the two Swedes Pellas and Karlsson secured Montpellier’s second win against Porto
- Barça took their seventh win in eight matches
GROUP A
Industria Kielce (POL) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 28:24 (12:12)
By winning the close fight against Zagreb, Kielce passed three teams in the table – and are tied with second ranked Aalborg on 10 points. After the 22:22 draw in the reverse fixture last week, Kielce were warned, but started weak again. Zagreb’s goalkeeper Matej Mandic maintained his superb form from the last week (17 saves), was the main reason in the initial period with an intermediate saving efficiency of 58%. Kielce were down at 2:7, but then turned the tide with more success in attack, reducing Mandic's final output to 27%. With seven minutes left in the game the visitors, who played the second match in a row without their sidelined head coach Nenad Šostarić (back problems), were still close to some points leading 22:21. Only a 5:0 run of Kielce for the 26:22 lead turned the tide for them. Best scorers were Szymon Wiaderny (Kielce), Timur Dibirov and Milos Kos (both Zagreb), all with five goals.
I am very satisfied because it was not our good performance. My players had a lot of matches and traveled much. Zagreb showed in previous matches they are dangerous. In this mini crisis we need to be together and I am happy that my players understood that and we won.
We started with advantage of four goals, our goalkeeper Matej Mandić was great. We played against great individuals. The second half was fast and intense. 50 maybe 55 minutes we stayed strong and after that something collapsed. Opposite team exploited our mistakes.
GROUP B
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 41:31 (22:15)
Veszprém easily took their fifth straight victory and their seventh win in eight group matches. Like in the reverse fixture last week (34:40), Celje did not pose any serious threat for the Hungarian record champions. A strong start of goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca, who was on a saving percentage of 45% after 20 minutes and at 40% with 16 saves in the end, ended all Celje hopes quite early. After losing the personal scoring race with his younger brother Mei 3:5 last week, Gasper Marguc was on fire, netting six times, while his brother remained without a strike. A 4:1 run right after the break provided the hosts with their first double-figured lead at 26:16. For the fourth time in the last five Champions League matches, Veszprém scored 40 or more goals to underline their best attack of all teams. Celje remain on the bottom, still waiting for their first points of the season.
I am happy that the guys took today's match seriously. I tried to rotate them, which is why I am especially pleased with their performance today. After the match in Celje, we talked a lot about needing to improve in the game. Our goalkeepers were also good today, we played well.
Unfortunately, we could not get closer to them in the second match either, they are on a completely different level. For me, Veszprém are one of the best teams and they have a great chance to win the Champions League this year. A very strong and ambitious team.
GOG (DEN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 25:32 (13:17)
When your goalkeeper saves 60% of all shots in the first 17 minutes, it is easy to pull ahead with 7:2 – Nikola Portner was the reason, why SC Magdeburg did not have any problems to take their sixth victory in a row. In the end, the Swiss goalkeeper had 15 saves on his tally – and GOG never really recovered from the weak start. Magdeburg’s Scandinavian trio Felix Claar (SWE/7 goals), Michael Damgaard (DEN) and Omar Ingi Magnusson (ISL/6 goals each) netted 20 of 32 goals in a match, which was technically sealed, when Damgaard netted for the 27:17 in minute 43. For GOG it was the fourth victory in the last five matches – and now the Danish champions are four points below the defending champions after losing twice against them (27:35 last week.
If we protected the ball more in the first half, it would have been more equal. Magdeburg are machines, and that’s why they won the Champions League last year.
It was awesome to be back. GOG means a lot to me, especially when you are winning. It’s weird to play against old friends and coaches. But that’s the name of the game. But this club means a lot to me so it was good to be back.
FC Porto (POR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 25:29 (13:13)
As GOG lost twice against Magdeburg and Montpellier beat Porto twice, the French side caught up in the table with the Danish champions, both on eight points now. Compared to the clear 35:24 in the first match against Porto, the nut was a bit harder to crack at the “Dragon’s Den”. Porto were stronger in the first 40 minutes, but after the 18:17 lead, the visitors did not give the lead from their hands. Back by their Swedish top scorers Lukas Pellas (nine goals) and Sebastian Karlsson (five goals), who almost scored 50% of Montpellier’s goals, the 2003 and 2018 Champions League winners had decided the match by pulling ahead to 26:21 with six minutes left. Porto remain sixth ranked, keeping a four-point cushion to Plock.
Montpellier presented great defence here. It was very important to win these points, we made a good first half and a good entrance in the second half. But then technical fouls and their fast breaks managed to put us behind. When we tried to reach out again it was very difficult. We couldn’t change their rhythm and we lost the match.
We knew playing in Porto would be more difficult and we had to fight the whole 60 minutes. We trusted ourselves and we worked this week, in the end it paid off and we’re really happy about it.
Barça (ESP) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 32:25 (16:13)
After Orlen Wisla Plock had given mighty Barça a great fight last week, losing only 25:28, they were somehow on an equal level for a long time at Palau Blaugrana. With almost no impact from their goalkeepers, Barça were constantly ahead but had to struggle and with 12 minutes left in the match they led just by two goals (24:22). Plock’s defence was well-adapted, but in the end could not stop line player Luis Frade and right wing Aleix Gomez, who both netted eight times. With an 8:3 run in the last 12 minutes, the host took a clear win. Plock remain on two points, their best scorer was Przemyslaw Krajewski with five goals.
Plock played a great match. They were in the match for 50 minutes. We are trying to explain to new players our philosophy as a team. We are doing good so far. We are Barça and we have to compete every match to win.
We played a very good match. At minute 50 the result was 24-22 and we had a ball to short the difference to just 1. Then their goalkeepers, in my opinion the best couple in Champions League, appeared. It was special for me to play here in Barcelona, with my parents in the stands.
Main photo: Victor Salgado