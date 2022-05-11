Day tickets on sale for Women’s EHF EURO 2022

All preliminary round match days will see category 1 tickets sold for € 30, € 25 for category 2 and € 15 for category 3, with € 120 for VIP tickets.

Category 1-3 tickets range from € 20 to € 50 in the main round, while on the final weekend, category 1-3 tickets range from € 30 to € 75 and VIP tickets cost € 230.

A full overview of the ticket prices and playing schedule can be downloaded below.

The preliminary round of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 will start on 4 November 2022 with co-hosts Slovenia coming up against EHF EURO 2020 4th placed Denmark in group A. In group B, Hungary will complete the double-header opener when they play against EHF EURO debutants and EHF EURO 2024 co-hosts Switzerland at the same time of 18:00 CET.



At 20:45 CET on 4 November, the reigning champions, Norway, will start a quest for their ninth title in the preliminary round group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The record European titleholders will face the surprise package and bronze medalists of the EHF EURO 2020, Croatia.

Sweden vs Serbia will complete the opening day’s action when they meet at 20:45 CET in Celje in group B.

France, will start their campaign in Skopje in group C on 5 November. The EHF EURO 2020 and World 2021 silver medalists will face co-hosts North Macedonia in the 10,000-seater Boris Trajkovski Sports Center.

The top three teams from each preliminary round group will qualify for the main round, which will be hosted in Ljubljana and Skopje before the final weekend in the 12,480-seater Stozice Arena, Ljubljana.