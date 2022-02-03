Debelic: “These two years have been the best in my career”

The Croatian international line player joined the club from Astrakhanochka.

“I play with many great players at Vipers and enjoy that. It’s great to have teammates like them. We all have important roles on the court and we want to win,” says Debelic. “I’m happy, proud and fulfilled. My career was going slowly but on the upward path and I think God is putting in my way what is best for me at that moment. When I look at where I am today and what I have done, I am proud.”

Debelic started playing handball at the age of six and has since played for Opatija, Zamet, Zelina, Lokomotiva, Podravka and Astrakhanochka before moving to the Norwegian powerhouse. She has developed each season and was part of the Croatia national team at the EHF EURO events in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

The EHF EURO 2020 was a turning point in her career. With a bronze medal from the European championship and an All-star Team spot, her first international breakthrough came. And only two years later she is playing for a top-level club — the defending Champions League title holders no less.

“The last two years are really the best ones in my whole career. Astrakhanochka was nice. It was my first time moving away and I gained a lot of experience. I became a better person there,” reflects Debelic. “Coming to Vipers was something amazing. They are a famous club, Champions League winners, and it was an honour to get their call. On the other hand, I was afraid if I would be able to fit and if that was the right decision for me. It turned out great.”