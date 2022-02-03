Three sides on cusp of quarter-finals berths

Group B could be done and dusted with regards of the qualified teams by the end of this round of the EHF European League Women group phase, as wins for SG BBM Bietigheim and Les Neptunes de Nantes would earn the two teams safe passage to the next round.

In group C, Herning-Ikast Håndbold have a chance to book an early quarter-final spot in the match against Storhamar Handball Elite, while in group D, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Viborg HK are looking to extend their winning runs.

Group A’s double-header in Norway will bring a clash for first spot in the group. Both Motherson Mosonmagyvarovari and Sola have only won so far in the competition.