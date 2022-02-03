Three sides on cusp of quarter-finals berths
Group B could be done and dusted with regards of the qualified teams by the end of this round of the EHF European League Women group phase, as wins for SG BBM Bietigheim and Les Neptunes de Nantes would earn the two teams safe passage to the next round.
In group C, Herning-Ikast Håndbold have a chance to book an early quarter-final spot in the match against Storhamar Handball Elite, while in group D, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Viborg HK are looking to extend their winning runs.
Group A’s double-header in Norway will bring a clash for first spot in the group. Both Motherson Mosonmagyvarovari and Sola have only won so far in the competition.
GROUP A
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Friday 4 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Sola HK (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Sunday 6 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two top teams in group A will play a double-header in Norway
- both clubs have yet to drop a point in the EHF European League group phase, having taken two clear wins each
- this weekend’s matches are the first encounters between the two
- Mosonmagyarovari come into the double-header after a 27:30 loss against Alba Fehérvár and are currently fifth in the Hungarian league. Sola take the court after a win against Lokomotiva
- this is the premiere season for both teams in the second-tier competition, and both are young sides — Motherson have an average age of 23 and Sola of 22.1
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)
Saturday 5 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- this will be the teams’ second encounter ever, after Besancon won the reverse fixture
- the French side’s 28:27 win over Lokomotiva is their only victory so far in the group phase
- the home team still have no points in the competition after three matches played
- Lokomotiva come into the match after an easy win against Dugo Selo ’55 in the Croatian league, where they still hold first place. Besancon are fifth in the French league after a 28:34 loss against Metz
- French national team player Lucie Garnier is Besancon’s top scorer. Ana Sedloska and Tena Petika lead Lokomotiva’s scoreboard
GROUP B
CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)
Sunday 6 February, 12:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Minaur are on a two-game losing streak, including a 29:34 loss against Nantes two weeks ago in the first match between the two sides
- this will be a rematch of the semi-final between the two sides in last season’s EHF FINALS Women, when Nantes took a 36:34 win against the Romanian team in Baia Mare
- Baia Mare conceded the largest number of goals in the competition after three rounds, 105, or an average of 35 goals per game
- Nantes right wing Nathalie Hagman has played twice against Baia Mare with her current team, scoring 11 goals each time
- Nantes will proceed to the next phase of the competition if they win and Bietigheim do not lose against Lubin, eliminating Baia Mare in the process
MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 6 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the German side can proceed to the quarter-finals with a win if Baia Mare do not win against Nantes in the first game of the round
- Bietigheim have scored the most goals after three rounds in the group phase of the EHF European League Women — 95, an average of 31.6 per game
- Lubin will be eliminated if they lose and Nantes are not defeated against Baia Mare, after losing the first three matches
- Bietigheim are still undefeated in all competitions this season. Last weekend they extended their streak with a clear 32:24 win against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the German Cup quarter-finals
- the hosts have won their last five games played in European competitions — two games shy of their longest winning streak ever, set between October 2016 and January 2017 in the Women’s EHF Cup
GROUP C
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 5 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two teams will meet for the second time this week, after Herning-Ikast won 35:27 in Norway on Monday
- the Danish side have a maximum of six points after three games. In case of another win or even a draw, they will secure a quarter-final berth with two group matches to go
- Storhamar are ranked third in the group with two points
- the Norwegian team have reinforced their squad with goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok, who returned to her home country from Denmark's Randers
- on Wednesday, Herning were defeated by Odense Håndbold in the domestic league, 35:29
Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU)
Sunday 6 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- after three straight defeats, Lada sit bottom of the group and will be looking to claim their first points
- Magura are second-placed in the group with four points and will edge closer to the quarter-finals in case of another win
- the Romanian team have so far earned all their points at home, where, in particular, they defeated Lada in the reverse match, 27:24
- the Russian side have been doing better in the domestic league, where they are ranked third behind CSKA and Rostov-Don
- on Tuesday, 10 goals from captain Olga Fomina helped Lada win at Kuban, 27:25
GROUP D
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Saturday 5 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Valcea have the maximum of four points after two matches and top the group
- last week, the Romanian team’s game with Viborg was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation
- in the reverse fixture, Valcea narrowly won at Chambray, 26:25
- the French side have played all three games at home, but took only two points thanks to a win against Vac last Saturday, 29:27
- in a midweek match in the Romanian league, Valcea beat SCM Craiova 34:29
Viborg HK (DEN) vs Vaci NKSE (HUN)
Saturday 5 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- similar to Valcea, Viborg have a tally of four points after two encounters
- in the reverse fixture, Kristina Jörgensen’s last-minute goal secured them a 26:25 win in Hungary
- Vac are last-placed in the group with three defeats and as many games
- Viborg’s left back and defensive specialist Line Haugsted has signed a two-year contract with Györi Audi ETO KC and will join the Hungarian powerhouse in the summer
- on Wednesday, the Danish team enjoyed a comfortable win, 35:19, in the domestic league game against Randers HK