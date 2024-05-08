Four teams ready to fight for glory at EHF Finals Women

The final tournament will start with an all-Romanian duel as the still-undefeated Gloria will try to overcome their well-known opponents from Dunarea Braila in the first semi-final.

French powerhouse Neptunes Nantes want to reclaim the throne after winning the title in the inaugural 2020/21 season and give a nice farewell gift to their head coach Helle Thomsen. In the second semi-final, they will pit sides with Storhamar, the first Norwegian team to qualify for the EHF Finals Women.

SEMI-FINALS

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Saturday 11 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV