20240508

Four teams ready to fight for glory at EHF Finals Women

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
08 May 2024, 11:00

After 92 games played and 5,134 goals scored since the start of the competition in qualification round 1, it is time for the pinnacle of the EHF European League Women 2023/24 season. Four teams will try to earn the last two wins of the season in Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz at the EHF Finals Women 2024 on 11/12 May and return home with silverware: CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite, and Neptunes Nantes.

The final tournament will start with an all-Romanian duel as the still-undefeated Gloria will try to overcome their well-known opponents from Dunarea Braila in the first semi-final.

French powerhouse Neptunes Nantes want to reclaim the throne after winning the title in the inaugural 2020/21 season and give a nice farewell gift to their head coach Helle Thomsen. In the second semi-final, they will pit sides with Storhamar, the first Norwegian team to qualify for the EHF Finals Women.

SEMI-FINALS

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday 11 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Dunarea Braila are the only side to reach the EHF Finals Women who started their season in qualification round 1; Gloria, on the other hand are the only one without a defeat so far
  • Gloria secured a spot in Graz by eliminating Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the quarter-finals; Braila defeated HC Podravka Vegeta
  • Braila's top scorer Katarina Jezic netted 41 times and is jointly among the top three scorers of the competition; Cristina Laslo leads Gloria with 41 goals
  • this is only the second European season for Gloria, previously they played the EHF Cup in 2019/20
  • Braila's best European results so far are the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2007/08 and quarter-finals of the EHF European League 2020/21, when fellow Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare eliminated them
  • the two sides have never met before in European competitions
  • Braila have not beaten Gloria, losing two matches in the Romanian league (26:27, 24:27) and drawing one in the Romanian cup (31:31), although they won that match 36:35 in overtime

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240316 MKC GLORIA 42

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA)
Saturday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Neptunes Nantes are the only team with the experience of the EHF Finals Women as they were crowned champions in the maiden 2020/21 season
  • Storhamar are one of three debutants in the EHF Finals Women in their third European League season, after playing the EHF Champions League in 2022/23
  • Neptunes Nantes eliminated two Norwegian clubs already this season – Molde Elite in qualification round 2 and Sola HK in the quarter-finals
  • Storhamar paved the way to Graz with a 72:61 aggregate win against EHF Finals Women 2023 participants Thüringer HC
  • Storhamar's centre back Anniken Obaidli is the competition's current top scorer with 50 goals since the start of the group phase; Nantes' bright star is Tamara Horacek with 36 goals
  • the Norwegian side had the best defence of all 16 teams in the group phase, conceding only 138 goals; French team have the best shot efficiency (65.2 per cent) of all four teams playing at the EHF Finals Women
  • this will be the first time these two clubs clash in EHF club competitions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240508 ELW SF Preview Gabrielsen Quote
After spending some time on analysis, I feel that we have a good chance of winning the match. There are many strengths in the Nantes team, but we have also seen a number of things we can be better at than them. So I think it will be a close match, and we have extreme faith in victory.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Photos © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff; Ferenc Zengő

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

F4W22 MVM Dome Trophy
Previous Article Playing times revealed for EHF FINAL4 Women
R3 6660
Next Article Defending champions to throw off TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Latest news

More News