Four teams ready to fight for glory at EHF Finals Women

The final tournament will start with an all-Romanian duel as the still-undefeated Gloria will try to overcome their well-known opponents from Dunarea Braila in the first semi-final.
French powerhouse Neptunes Nantes want to reclaim the throne after winning the title in the inaugural 2020/21 season and give a nice farewell gift to their head coach Helle Thomsen. In the second semi-final, they will pit sides with Storhamar, the first Norwegian team to qualify for the EHF Finals Women.
SEMI-FINALS
CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday 11 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Dunarea Braila are the only side to reach the EHF Finals Women who started their season in qualification round 1; Gloria, on the other hand are the only one without a defeat so far
- Gloria secured a spot in Graz by eliminating Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the quarter-finals; Braila defeated HC Podravka Vegeta
- Braila's top scorer Katarina Jezic netted 41 times and is jointly among the top three scorers of the competition; Cristina Laslo leads Gloria with 41 goals
- this is only the second European season for Gloria, previously they played the EHF Cup in 2019/20
- Braila's best European results so far are the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2007/08 and quarter-finals of the EHF European League 2020/21, when fellow Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare eliminated them
- the two sides have never met before in European competitions
- Braila have not beaten Gloria, losing two matches in the Romanian league (26:27, 24:27) and drawing one in the Romanian cup (31:31), although they won that match 36:35 in overtime