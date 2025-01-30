EHF and KINEXON Sports prolong their partnership until 2028

MEDIA RELEASE: The European Handball Federation and KINEXON Sports continue their long-term commitment and prolong their partnership for an additional six EHF EURO tournaments.

The European Handball Federation and KINEXON Sports have announced the extension of their long-term partnership for an additional four EHF EURO tournaments. The new agreement, effective from 2025 to 2028, covers the integration of KINEXON real-time player and ball-tracking technology at the Men’s EHF EUROs 2026 and 2028 and the Women’s EHF EUROs 2026 and 2028.

The partnership ‘s goal is to bring the experience for all stakeholders to the next level, enabling a wide range of applications, and revolutionising both team performance analysis and the fan experience.

Since 2020, KINEXON Sports’ tracking technology has been an integral part of all EHF EURO matches, capturing, measuring, and analysing the real-time movements and positions of players and the official iBall of SELECT.

KINEXON Sports' technology fuels numerous data-driven applications that provide benefit to coaches, fans, media, and the scientific community— in real-time and fully automated.

Joint development roadmap: Driving innovation in handball

The extended partnership also features a visionary development roadmap aimed at advancing handball through the strategic use of data. Over the upcoming four EHF EURO tournaments, EHF and KINEXON Sports have committed to exploring new use cases, creating further synergies with EHF partners, and developing handball-specific metrics and insights. These collaborative efforts will enrich the sport for all stakeholders.

Martin Hausleitner, European Handball Federation Secretary General, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KINEXON and are looking forward to lifting the cooperation to the next level. The technology provided is an exciting element for our fans in the arena and at home, as it allows them to follow the match enriched with information and data directly from the court. Furthermore, it is a valuable tool for our stakeholders, federations, coaches and experts as the players' performance metrics offer unprecedented insights into the game and allow us to revolutionise team performance analysis.”

Christian Günther, KINEXON Sports Vice President Leagues & Federations, said: “Over the past six tournaments, the EHF and KINEXON have evolved together continuously. We are particularly proud to not only continue this innovation story but also to make the value of our data accessible to even more stakeholders alongside the EHF.”